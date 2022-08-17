Diabetes or high blood sugar brings with itself several problems and they need to be addressed and treatment sought immediately. There are several symptoms of high blood sugar that one may not immediately associate with diabetes, but the fact remains, that these are signs that your body is giving that you might be having high blood sugar. Sometimes the problems that your feet face are a giveaway that you have high blood sugar.

What is a Diabetic foot?

If you have diabetes, it can cause two types of problems for your feet. High blood sugar damages the nerves and blood vessels in the feet and can cause numbness, a loss of sensation, a tingling feeling and more. The danger is that if you can't feel pain, then a big cut, blister or injury can go unnoticed which can develop into a serious problem later. Second, there is poor blood flow to the feet, which means any cut or sore won't heal fast. One can develop ulcers or gangrene (the death of tissue due to a lack of blood).

Diabetic foot: 10 symptoms that you should be careful of

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services - lists the following symptoms that can be indicative of a diabetic foot. Check the symptoms below.

1) Pain in legs or cramping in buttocks, thighs, or calves during physical activity.

2) Tingling, burning, or pain in feet.

3) Loss of sense of touch or ability to feel heat or cold very well.

4) A change in the shape of your feet over time.

5) Loss of hair on your toes, feet, and lower legs.

6) Dry, cracked skin on your feet.

7) A change in the colour and temperature of your feet.

8) Thickened, yellow toenails.

9) Fungus infections such as athlete’s foot between your toes.

10) A blister, sore, ulcer, infected corn, or ingrown toenail.

(Source: CDC website)

Diabetic foot: Treatment and footcare

It's essential to take care of one's feet in case of these problems. On the other hand, you also take to ensure that you go for an immediate doctor's check-up in case of such symptoms.

1) Wear well-fitted shoes: Wear comfortable shoes that fit you well and try to wear socks whenever possible.

2) Keep your feet clean: Wash your feet well and also try not to go barefoot, even inside homes. If you want to soak your feet, use warm water.

3) Check for cuts, ulcers etc on your feet regularly. If there's a problem, visit a doctor and take prescribed medicines.

4) Cut your toenail carefully, ensuring there are no sharp edges, especially at the side of the cuticles.

5) If you have corns or calluses, seek experts' help. Don't try to remove them yourself.



(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

