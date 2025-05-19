One of the most common cancers affecting men worldwide, especially those over 50, is prostate cancer. Although heredity plays a part, a recent study suggests that dietary and lifestyle changes might dramatically lower the risk of contracting this illness.

Men can support prostate health and possibly reduce their risk of prostate cancer by implementing the evidence-based dietary and lifestyle measures described in this article.

Dr. Raghuveer Machiraju, Consultant Urologist, Laparoscopic, Robotic & Renal Transplant Surgeon,Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad shares how diet and lifestyle changes that may lower Prostate Cancer risk.

Understanding about Prostate Cancer

The tiny gland that produces seminal fluid is called the prostate. Prostate cancer frequently progresses slowly and might go years without showing any symptoms. It may, however, sometimes advance rapidly, resulting in blood in the urine, pelvic pain, or urinary problems. Given the prevalence and importance of the condition, preventive strategies that concentrate on modifiable risk factors, such as nutrition and physical exercise, are essential.

Dietary Changes to Lower the Risk of Prostate Cancer

1. Adopt an Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Prostate cancer is among the cancers that are associated with chronic inflammation. Inflammation can be reduced by eating foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. Additionally, spices with anti-inflammatory qualities that are good for prostate health include ginger and turmeric.

2. Cut Down on Fat Consumption: A higher risk of prostate cancer is linked to a high diet of saturated and trans fats, which are frequently present in red and processed meats, fried foods, and packaged snacks. Men should consume fewer of these fats and substitute them with more healthful fats found in foods like avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds. It also helps to cook with less fat and choose leaner proteins.

3. Boost Fruit and Vegetable Consumption: Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that fight cancer-causing chemicals are present in fruits and vegetables. Sulforaphane, found in cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli, may offer some cancer prevention benefits. Prostate cancer cell development has been demonstrated to be slowed by lycopene, which is prevalent in cooked tomatoes. It is advised to consume five to ten servings of fruits and vegetables each day.

4. Limit Your Dairy Products: Although the evidence is conflicting, some studies point to a potential association between a high dairy intake and an increased risk of prostate cancer. It may be advisable to limit consumption of dairy, cheese, and yogurt and instead choose plant-based calcium sources such leafy greens or fortified plant milks.

5. Include Soy and Green Tea: According to clinical studies, soy products may help lower levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a marker linked to prostate cancer, and green tea may cut the incidence of prostate cancer in high-risk males.

Lifestyle Modifications to Lower Prostate Cancer Risk

A key approach for lowering the risk of advanced prostate cancer is to maintain a healthy weight. Maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) through regular exercise and a balanced diet is crucial because obesity has been connected to more severe manifestations of the disease. Most days of the week, getting at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise helps prevent obesity, boost the immune system, and balance hormones. Regular exercisers are less likely to get prostate cancer than sedentary men, according to studies.

Dietary decisions are also important. Because cooking at high temperatures produces carcinogenic substances that may increase the risk of cancer, it's crucial to avoid charred or overcooked meats. Rather, it is better to use softer cooking techniques like baking or steaming. Limiting processed foods and added sugars can also lower obesity and inflammation, two factors that are connected to prostate cancer. When combined, these lifestyle modifications promote prostate health generally and reduce the chance of cancer.

These modifications lower the risk of various chronic diseases, enhance general wellbeing, and promote prostate health. The best opportunity to lower the risk of prostate cancer and advance long-term health is to adopt these behaviors early and stick with them.