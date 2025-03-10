The Festival of Colours is just days away and all the Holi enthusiasts are busy making last-minute plans. While playing with colours can be a lot of fun, on the flip side, it can damage one's skin and hair. Experts point out that it's essential to follow some skincare tips before Holi and after you are done with the festival. Dr Kriti Lohia, founder and CEO, consultant dermatologist, and aesthetics redefined by Cocoona, shares some key pre- and post-holi skincare tips that will let you enjoy it without fear.

Holi 2025: Precautions To Take Ahead Of Festival

Dr Kriti Lohia shares the following five tips:

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: This can’t be stressed enough. Drink water and apply a hydrating moisturiser to keep your skin nourished. Do this regularly so that you are well prepared for the festival.

Apply A Barrier: Before stepping out to play with colours, use a light oil like pure coconut oil or almond oil on your body and hair to create a protective layer against colours, whether organic or not.

Choose Right Clothing: Full-sleeved, breathable fabrics need to be worn to minimise direct skin contact with colours and prevent irritation.

Opt For Organic Colours: Eco-friendly option is not just a fad, it is a lifeline for your skin. Encourage the use of herbal or natural colours to reduce the damage to your skin and hair.

Wear Sunscreen: Apply a broad spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) at least 15 minutes before heading out to protect your skin from sun damage.

Post Holi Skincare Tips

Dr Lohia says that it's essential not to panic if colours don't come off immediately as you take a bath after Holi. The dermatologist points out that colour stains are common and scrubbing your skin off will only make it more sensitive. She shares the following tips for post-Holi ritual:

Gentle Cleansing: Use a mild cleanser or bath gel with lukewarm water to remove the colours without excessive scrubbing. No alcohol-based or acid-based toners, soaps or facewashes should be used.

Use Generous Amount Of Moisturiser: Replenish the lost moisture by applying ceramide-based creams or lotions and hair masks for your hair.

Hydrate Hydrate, Hydrate: There is simply no replacement for this. Continue to drink plenty of fluids even after you are done with playing colours.

"By following these simple yet effective skincare tips, you can celebrate Holi 2025 joyfully while keeping your skin safe, healthy, and glowing," says Dr Lohia.