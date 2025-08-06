Do Only Smokers Develop Lung Cancer? Doctors Bust Common Myths Surrounding Deadly Disease

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, accounting for the highest mortality rates among both men and women". A serious health issue that can even lead to death, this kind of cancer happens when abnormal cells grow in an uncontrolled way in the lungs. Recently, on August 1, World Lung Cancer Day was observed globally, like every year. While awareness has increased, a lot still remains lacking when it comes to the dissemination of information about lung cancer.

Dr Raman Narang, Senior Consultant Medical & Haematology-Oncologist, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat, and Dr Mohit Sharma, Clinical Director & HOD - Medical Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, busted the common myths surrounding lung cancer.

Dr Narang lists the following myths and corresponding truths:

Myth 1: Only Smokers Get Lung Cancer

Fact: While smoking is the leading risk factor, non-smokers can and do get lung cancer. Air pollution, second-hand smoke, occupational exposure to asbestos or radon, and even genetic predisposition can lead to lung cancer. Around 10–20% of lung cancer cases occur in people who have never smoked.

Myth 2: If You Have Lung Cancer, It’s Always Your Fault

Fact: This stigma is harmful and unfair. Cancer is a complex disease influenced by a combination of factors, some controllable, others not. Blaming patients can prevent them from seeking help early or receiving the support they need.

Myth 3: Lung Cancer Is A Death Sentence

Fact: Thanks to early detection, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and better treatment protocols, many people with lung cancer live longer, healthier lives than ever before. Survival rates improve significantly when lung cancer is caught early. Screening in high-risk groups makes a big difference.

Myth 4: If You Don’t Have Symptoms, You Don’t Have Lung Cancer

Fact: Lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s advanced. Persistent cough, breathlessness, unexplained weight loss, or chest pain should never be ignored. That’s why screening with a low-dose CT scan is recommended for high-risk individuals even if they feel well.

While these are some myths, they are not the only ones. Dr Sharma busts the myths below:

Myth 5: Lung Cancer Only Happens To Older People

- Fact: Older adults are more likely to develop lung cancer, but younger people are not invulnerable. Due to lifestyle changes, the environment we live in, and genetic influences, lung cancer is also increasing in those under 50 years of age. Age should never be the determining factor for when to be screened if associated symptoms or risk factors exist.

Myth 6: Quitting Smoking After A Long Time Is Pointless

Fact: It is never too late to quit smoking. Stopping smoking will lower your risk of developing lung cancer and many other respiratory illnesses immediately. Quitting smoking will also improve lung function, lead to lower cancer risk over time, and increase lifespan even for long-time smokers. Your body will begin to heal itself as soon as you quit smoking.