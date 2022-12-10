Do you have HIGH BLOOD SUGAR? From diet to health, 10 tips from doctors for people with diabetes

High blood sugar control: Are you diabetic? If you have elevated levels of blood glucose (blood sugar), it means you have diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease. Over a prolonged period of time, if left untreated, it can impact the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Diabetes in fact is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation, says the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO also says the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

Tips to control diabetes

The WHO says, "A healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining normal body weight, and avoiding tobacco use are ways to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications." Here are some top tips by doctors to deal with diabetes and its related health problem.

Diabetes and kidney issues

Diabetes affects the kidneys' health in a major way. Dr Haresh Dodeja, Consulting Nephrologist, and Transplant Physician, Fortis Hospital Mulund, give two important tips:

- Avoid excessive consumption of painkillers which are of NSAID (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) variety.

- If you are one who relies on Ayurveda, stay away from heavy metals containing ayurvedic medicine.

High blood sugar and eye health

Dr P Suresh, HOD-Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund says:

- Visit an opthalmologist without fail every year. Further appointments and treatment with the eye specialist will depend on the state of retinopathy if any. Patients also need to control high blood pressure and cholesterol level in their blood. They add to the problems of diabetic retinopathy.

- Wear sunglasses to reduce damage to the eyes due to UV rays. Also, take regular walks. The UV rays of the sun enhance macular degeneration and therefore, one must be careful.

Diabetes: Impact on fertility

Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai, says:

- Before conceiving, the couple should make sure to maintain the blood sugar levels within the recommended range, your BMI and body weight needs to be ideal for conception, exercise daily, and eat a well-balanced diet exclusive of junk, oily, processed, and canned food, quit smoking and alcohol, take supplements as per the doctor’s advice, rest enough and stay stress-free.

- Go for regular health check-ups and follow-ups with the treating doctor. Speak to a gynecologist if trying to conceive and ask them to shift you to medications that are safer in pregnancy and also offer tighter control of blood sugar. If in case you are unable to conceive with unprotected sexual intercourse for a year, please consult a fertility consultant, who can help you with the right kind of fertility treatment.

Diet in high blood sugar

Dr PG Talwalkar, Consultant Diabetologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim - a Fortis Associate on Type 2 diabetes, shares the following tips:

- Cut down on cooking oil. Make sure not to consume more than 3-4 teaspoons of oil daily, or half a litre a month.

- Avoid maida-based products like naan, biscuits, and white bread. Instead, eat whole grain products such as roti, brown bread, upma, etc.

- Control your waistline (should be less than 90 cm in men and less than 80 cm in women). Don't eat too much or too little. Prevent undernutrition in women of childbearing age. Also, prevent undernutrition as well as overnutrition in infants and children.

- Practice meditation to reduce stress and do Yoga at least thrice a week.