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National Doctors' Day 2026: 20 most common health questions people ask AI every day

National Doctors' Day 2026: From unexplained fatigue and hair loss to anxiety and irregular periods, millions are turning to AI for answers before speaking to a doctor. On Doctor’s Day, here's a look at the health concerns people most frequently ask AI, and why experts say human doctors remain irreplaceable.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
National Doctors' Day 2026: 20 most common health questions people ask AI every day
Image Credit: Magnific

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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