/National Doctors' Day 2026: 20 most common health questions people ask AI every day

National Doctors' Day 2026: A headache that won't go away. Sudden hair loss. A missed period. Constant fatigue despite getting enough sleep. For millions of people, the first response to these concerns is no longer booking a doctor's appointment. Instead, they open an AI chatbot and type a simple question: "What's wrong with me?" As artificial intelligence becomes a part of daily life, healthcare has emerged as one of its most common use cases. People are turning to AI not just for information, but also for reassurance, explanations, and guidance, often at odd hours when clinics are closed, and appointments are days away.