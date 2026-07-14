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Does aluminum foil cause cancer? Dos and don'ts of using aluminum foil in kitchen

While for wrapping and storing food aluminum foil is generally safe to use, doctors point to certain health risks. Experts also point out that if you are baking acidic or salty foods, the doctor suggests using parchment paper. 

Written ByIpsita Bhattacharya
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Does aluminum foil cause cancer? Dos and don'ts of using aluminum foil in kitchen
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

About the Author

Ipsita Bhattacharya

Ipsita Bhattacharya

Ipsita Bhattacharya is a senior journalist and News Editor with Zee News English, bringing over 18 years of experience across the landscapes of print and digital media. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated a unique versatility, successfully heading both Lifestyle & Entertainment and Hardcore News desks.

Expertise & Focus Areas

With a Master’s degree in English Literature, Ipsita’s reporting is characterised by its depth and range, spanning from the pulse of politics to the nuances of wellness:

News & Governance: Covering hardcore political developments and crime with the precision and authority of a veteran editor.

Lifestyle & Culture: Exploring the world of travel, wellness, and entertainment, backed by extensive experience in the high-energy lifestyle beats of top-tier publications.

Health: A seasoned health reporter, Ipsita translates complex medical science into impactful stories by interviewing leading experts on the front lines of healthcare.

Career Highlights & Legacy: What defines Ipsita is her trajectory of excellence that began early in her career. Her journey includes tenures at India’s most prestigious newsrooms, including The Times of India, India Today, and Deccan Chronicle.

High-Profile Coverage: From interviewing Bollywood icons like Priyanka Chopra and Sridevi to actively participating in India Today Conclave coverages.

Global Recognition: Selected to cover the IIFA Awards in Bangkok early in her career and officially recognized for her outstanding contributions at Zee in 2023.

Beyond the newsroom, Ipsita is an avid traveller and a connoisseur of "cozy murders," often found solving mysteries alongside screen detectives or within the pages of a novel.

Contact & Connect:

Email: Ipsita.Bhattacharya@india.com

X (Twitter): @ipsitab_me

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