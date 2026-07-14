Aluminum foil, a common household product that’s often used in food packaging and as kitchen foil, is increasingly being touted as dangerous with some studies suggesting they can leech into food. However, how harmful actually are these foils and are the dangers pronounced? Dr Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Director- Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital Faridabad, Sector 88, and Dr Pearl Anand, Associate Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat, weigh in.
While wrapping and storing food, aluminum foil is generally safe to use. However, issues arise with the use of foil in combination with significant high-temperature foods and certain kinds of foods, says Dr Santosh Kumar Agrawal. "High temperatures and certain ingredients can cause small quantities of aluminum to seep into food. It should also be noted that foil should never be used in microwave ovens, where it can cause sparks and may become a fire hazard," the doctor adds.
Dr Pearl Anand shares that aluminum transfer increases when:
- Cooking acidic foods (tomatoes, lemon, vinegar)
- Cooking very salty foods
- Cooking at high temperatures for a long time
- Wrapping hot acidic foods in foil for storage
Examples:
- Fish cooked with lemon in foil
- Tomato-based curries wrapped in foil
- Pickles stored in foil
Avoid direct contact with acidic or salty foods, says Dr Anand. If you are baking such foods, the doctor suggests using parchment paper. "Don't use foil for long-term food storage. It is preferable to use glass containers for leftovers. Replace foil rather than reusing heavily crumpled pieces," says Dr Anand.
Typically, aluminum foil is used for packing or wrapping food. "Prolonged storage of acidic foods in foil, like tomatoes, citrus fruits and other vinegar-based dishes should be avoided. In addition, foil should not be used for cooking food directly over high heat unless specified. Do not use aluminum foil in the microwave. Make sure not to use foil that is torn or heavily wrinkled, as it might be torn and contaminate your food," says Dr Agrawal.
Dr Anand shares the following tips:
Dos:
✔ Use foil for wrapping dry foods like rotis or sandwiches.
✔ Use it occasionally for baking or grilling.
✔ Store cold, non-acidic foods for short periods.
✔ Place parchment paper between food and foil if cooking acidic foods.
Don'ts:
✘ Don't cook tomato, lemon, tamarind, or vinegar-based foods directly in foil.
✘ Don't store salty or acidic leftovers in foil.
✘ Don't use damaged or heavily scratched foil repeatedly.
✘ Don't microwave aluminum foil unless your microwave manual specifically allows it.
While health might be impacted due to prolonged exposure to aluminum in food, experts point out that aluminum foil has not been proven to cause cancer. "The main concern is small amounts of aluminum entering food, especially with acidic or salty foods cooked at high temperatures," says Dr Agrawal.
Dr Anand, an oncologist, also points out that currently, there is no direct evidence that aluminum foil causes cancer. He points out that major health organisations, including the World Health Organization and food safety authorities, have not concluded that aluminum foil causes cancer when used normally. "Research suggests that small amounts of aluminum can migrate into food from foil. The amount transferred depends on how the foil is used. For most healthy people, occasional exposure is well below levels considered harmful. There is no convincing evidence that aluminum foil itself causes cancers such as colon, stomach, liver, or breast cancer," says Dr Anand.
People with chronic kidney disease (reduced ability to remove aluminum), infants (avoid unnecessary exposure), people receiving dialysis (medical concern is mainly from medications or dialysis water rather than foil) should be additionally careful, doctors say.
(This article is for information purposes only and is based on quotes provided by doctors we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before taking any decision.)
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