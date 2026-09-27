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Does eating dinner late really affect heart health? Experts explain

Eating dinner late is often linked to poor heart health, but cardiologists say meal timing is only one part of the bigger picture. Late or heavy meals may affect digestion, sleep and overnight metabolism, while food choices, portion sizes, physical activity and overall lifestyle also play an important role.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Does eating dinner late really affect heart health? Experts explain
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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