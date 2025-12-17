One of the most fatal type of cancers in women - Breast Cancer develops in the breast tissue. It is a kind of cancer where breast cells turn into cancerous cells that multiply and form tumors. The most common type starts in the milk ducts and milk-producing lobules. Recently, there has been enough debate over milk and diary products being associated with greater risk of breast cancer - but there is limited evidence suggesting or backing the argument. Zee News Digital spoke to a few specialists who shared their views on 'does milk increase Breast Cancer Risk':

Dr. Bhavisha Ghugare, Sr Consultant – Surgical Breast Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali opines, "The relationship between milk intake and risk of breast cancer has been the subject of many studies over the past decade, with inconsistent results. Some reports indicate a slight risk associated with high consumption of certain dairy products, while others do not indicate any significant association or possibly even some benefits with low-fat types of dairy products.

Several naturally occurring hormones, including estrogen and IGF-1, which are contained in cow's milk, have generated theoretical concerns since many forms of breast cancer are hormone-sensitive. However, these compounds appear in very small quantities and are largely inactivated during digestion. Till date, there is no credible clinical evidence to prove that milk consumption significantly increases the risk for breast cancer in healthy adults.

In the framework of a balanced diet, milk remains a significant source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Low-fat or skim milk is still a better option, and full-fat dairy should be limited. It is prudent to keep consumption moderate at 1–2 servings a day. Women with a family medical history related to breast cancer or hormonal disturbances should seek advice for personalized nutrition. There is no reason to fully avoid milk - only a balanced diet and periodic health checkups can serve as the best prevention."

'Scientific Evidence Does Not Confirm It'

Ms. Richa Anand, Chief Dietitian, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said: Scientific evidence does not confirm that milk and dairy products increase the actual risk for the development of breast cancer. Some studies report weak associations, whereas others emphasize the neutral or protective roles of nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and protein, which contribute to bone strength and immune resistance.

Moderation and the type of milk are critical. High-fat or processed dairy products, if consumed in excess, are linked to weight gain, a risk factor for some cancers, whereas low-fat or skimmed milk reduces the intake of saturated fat. Full-fat milk could be included on occasion in a balanced diet.

Plant-based options include soy, almond, and oat milk, which can be alternatives for vegans and those with lactose intolerance. Soy milk has been shown, in particular, to be safe and even protective due to the fact that its isoflavones act differently inside the human body than estrogen does. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol, and consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains remain far more influential in reducing breast cancer risk than avoiding milk altogether.

'Dairy Is Generally Consumed In Relatively Smaller Amounts'

Dr. Seema Jagiasi, Cancer Physician, M|O|C Kemps Corner, Mumbai shared, "The overall scientific judgment appears to be that there is inadequate evidence to link dairy products with breast cancer. Fermented dairy products, like yogurt and cheese, are more often associated with neutral or reduced risk, possibly from probiotic properties supporting gut and immune health. In contrast, other findings have associated higher intake of fluid milk with higher levels of IGF-1, a growth factor under investigation for its role in cell proliferation.

In the Indian dietary context, dairy is generally consumed in relatively smaller amounts, more frequently in fermented forms than in Western diets. More emphasis needs to be provided towards early detection of cancer, healthy weight maintenance, reduced consumption of alcohol, and encouragement of breastfeeding. There is no need for the general population to avoid dairy; being more thoughtful while consuming and a generally healthy lifestyle are far more powerful in their impact.

