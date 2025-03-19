The country, at large, seems to be experiencing an early onset of summer with several parts of India already experiencing heatwaves. Summer season can lead to many health complications and if you are not drinking enough water, it can lead you dehydrated - which in turn, can affect your health.

While everyone knows it's essential to drink an adequate amount of water, often we leave it to our body's signal - thirst - to kick in before drinking water. However, experts highlight that this is not the right practice. Poonam Arora, Nutritionist at Fast&Up India, shares, "Drinking water when you are thirsty is not enough as our bodies comprise around 60-70% water. I say it’s a sign to watch out for! Thirst, which indicates that our body's hydration or water level is low. This situation is dehydration, which can lead to headaches, muscle cramps, fatigue, brain fog and decreased productivity."

Stay Hydrated This Summer - Key Tips

Arora lists the below-mentioned tips you can follow to keep your bodies hydrated enough:

1. Drink water first thing in the morning i.e. as soon as you wake up. This helps you to rehydrate after a good night's sleep and freshen up.

2. Make a conscious effort to have at least 12-15 glasses of water everyday, set a reminder so that you have it at the same time each day and that will eventually form a habit.

3. Remember to include hydrating foods like cucumber, celery, and watermelon at least in one meal.

4. Keep a watch on your urine colour as this signifies how well hydrated you are. If the urine is pale yellow in color or clear then you are well hydrated, if it is dark yellow or amber this indicates you are dehydrated.

5. Electrolyte effervescent tablets are a great addition to your water for optimal hydration, ensuring comprehensive replenishment with rapid absorption. However, check with your doctor before consuming/

How Staying Hydrated Is Good For Your Physical And Mental Health

Staying well hydrated has several positive benefits on your physical as well as mental health. "Proper hydration helps reduce sugar cravings and aids in weight loss. It improves focus and cognitive ability, helps manage anxiety, helps prevent urine infections and kidney stones, and aids in preventing constipation in children and adults. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you not only stay hydrated but you can maintain optimal health. Remember drinking just water is not to quench your thirst, it’s also about nurturing your body and mind," says Arora.