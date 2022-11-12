Dr Abhishek Kumar explains how high-salt food may spike blood sugar

High Salt Foods May Spike Blood Sugar

While we do not usually consider our salt intake when it comes to managing diabetes, a recent study has found out that each extra gram of sodium (or 2.5 gm of salt) per day was linked to 43 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes. So how does salt exactly increase our chances of diabetes or raise our blood sugar levels?

Let's begin with understanding what causes diabetes. It is basically a chronic condition that occurs when the body's naturally made hormone insulin is not released from the pancreas to help the body metabolise food.

Insulin is a transporter for carrying glucose (sugar) from food into your cells which the body will then be used for energy. Since glucose cannot enter the cell, it builds up in the bloodstream, damaging your organs. Any organ can be affected, including the eyes (blindness), kidneys (kidney failure), and heart (heart attack or clogged arteries). There can also be effects on the nerves (neuropathy) and blood vessels (ulcers, atherosclerosis)

Some population-based prospective studies in Sweden and China have shown an association that a high salt intake is associated with high blood sugar levels and elevated A1C levels (a measure of long-term blood sugar control) in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Increased dietary salt intake may suppress the activity of renin-angiotensin. An increase in salt intake also increases thirst leading to an increased intake of fluids including beverages with sugar which can be one more mechanism for increased insulin resistance. There are many discussions on this but need further studies to confirm the connection.

HIGH SALT INTAKE MAY INCREASE DIABETES COMPLICATIONS

While sodium intake does not have a direct impact on blood sugar, the potential complications related to diabetes like heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure is affected by its consumption.

Sodium is a mineral that's essential for life. It's regulated by your kidneys, and it helps control body fluid balance, helps send nerve impulses, and affects muscle function. Sodium intake can definitely affect blood pressure. According to American Heart Association - too much sodium in the bloodstream can pull water into your blood vessels which further increases the amount of total amount (volume) of blood inside them. So, it's important to control sodium intake in diabetes as a precautionary measure.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)