Dr. Abhishek Kumar talks about role of family members for better diabetes management

Role of family members for better diabetes management

In diabetes management, patients have an as important role as doctors. Therefore, self-care is a crucial component of treatment. Some of the activities, such as taking medicines, injecting insulin, nutrition, dietary modifications, exercise, monitoring glucose levels, and identifying side effects or complications, are self-administered by the patients without a doctor’s supervision on several occasions. Self-care can be beneficial, as per the research and family members can play a vital positive role in self-care. Here are some tips to involve your family in the care process.

Talk to the family members:

This is the first step. Family members should be informed about diabetes. Make your family members understand how their involvement can make a significant impact. Encourage them to go with you to the doctor's visits so that they understand how your diabetes is managed. Make them know all aspects of care. Family members are more likely to participate positively in diabetes care when they are well-informed.

Dietary modifications are crucial in diabetes care. Therefore, the family must understand the importance of switching to a nutritious diet. A healthy diet that includes vegetables, whole grains, fruits, non- or low-fat dairy products, legumes, and lean protein sources like fish and chicken is all that people with diabetes require instead of a specific diet. Make sure they respect your food choices and encourage them to participate in healthy eating.

Patience Pays:

Support of family members is important, and they should be sensitive to the patient's needs. Ask for the time and space to manage the disease physically and mentally. Discussing all feelings with them and letting them know if any extra time is needed to manage diabetes is important too. If they are unaware of what is going on, it will be more difficult for them to assist and support. Working together to achieve success can be a good reward for the whole family.

Education is the Key

Less than 1 in 4 family members has access to programs for diabetes education. It has been demonstrated that family support in all forms of diabetes care significantly improves the health outcomes for people with diabetes. To lessen the emotional toll of the disease that may lead to poor quality of life, ongoing diabetes self-management education and support must be available to all persons with diabetes and their families. Look for such a program and ask your doctor for help.

On the other hand, diabetes also impacts the rest of the family. Family members may worry or have a misunderstanding regarding the illness. They might overreact or understate how serious the diagnosis is. Interacting with family members and giving them information so they can better comprehend your needs and demands is critical. Education plays a crucial role in this regard.

Examples of family members’ roles in diabetes care:

Taking doctor appointments.

Helping administer insulin or other treatments

Social and emotional support, wherever necessary

Encouragement in treatment and lifestyle adherence

Living with diabetes is tough at times, but when a family works together, living with diabetes could be much easier.

