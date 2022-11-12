Dr Arnab Roy talks about Diabetes and blood pressure

Diabetes and blood pressure

Several conditions increase the risk of heart disease and stroke; diabetes and hypertension (increased blood pressure) are two of them. Many people suffer from both conditions together. When a patient has both, the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke substantially increases. Therefore, it is essential to control blood sugar and blood pressure through several measures — lifestyle changes and medications.1

Several mechanisms in our body maintain blood pressure. Heart, kidney, blood vessels and some hormones play a role in this process. With long-standing diabetes, the blood vessels and kidneys are more likely to be affected; hence, there is an imbalance in the blood pressure regulation mechanism. Besides, there is stress from free radicals and how the cells handle sodium — most of you know the role of salt in blood pressure.2

Who is more likely to have both diabetes and blood pressure?

Diabetes patients, as they age, are likely to develop hypertension, and the possibility is highest in advanced age. The possibility of high blood pressure is higher among diabetes patients whose nerves are affected — a condition called neuropathy.1 Also, those with diabetes for prolonged periods are more likely to develop hypertension. Insulin resistance, a characteristic feature of diabetes, substantially increases the possibility of hypertension.2 Besides, diabetes patients are more likely to suffer from hypertension and are less likely to respond to blood pressure treatment; hence, they may need more aggressive treatment.1

Treatment strategy

When two conditions are together, the treatment becomes a bit more complex. In diabetes patients, blood pressure treatment is initiated when blood pressure reaches 140/90 mmHg or higher to achieve a systolic blood pressure of <130 mmHg. So, a doctor may start treatment early and use medicines that are a little different than those used in hypertension patients who do not have diabetes. Lifestyle measures are followed, as in diabetes, but additional ones, like salt restriction, are needed.1,3

The treatment is decided based on several things, such as age, health status, past medical history, the extent of disease, how well you respond to treatments, potential side effects of treatment, expected results of treatment, and your preferences.4

Some lifestyle tips

You may already know what you have to do if you have diabetes. The same lifestyle measures apply to diabetes with hypertension. However, there are some additional ones, and you may also have to do them more aggressively and regularly.

Decrease intake of salt

Do some activities that can reduce stress – meditation, yoga, etc.

Do not miss regular exercise

Achieve healthy weight through dietary modifications and exercise

Avoid alcohol

Quit smoking

Monitor your blood glucose and blood sugar levels regularly

Diabetes and hypertension happen together in several people. When uncontrolled, they can affect you in several ways, but luckily both conditions can be treated and controlled. The first step is to discuss your concerns with your doctor and take appropriate measures.

