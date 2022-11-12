Dr B Vivekananda explains the treatment for Diabetes

Management of type 2 diabetes includes Healthy eating, Regular exercise, Weight loss, medications, possibly insulin therapy, and regular blood sugar monitoring. These steps will help keep the blood sugar level closer to normal, which can delay or prevent complications.

Healthy eating: The key to eating with diabetes is to eat a variety of healthy foods from all food groups, in the amounts of one’s meal plan outlines. The food groups are vegetables, fruits, grains, protein, dairy

Physical activity: Exercise is important for losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight. It also helps with regulating blood sugar levels. Exercises can be aerobic, or resistance training depending on the opinion of the healthcare provider

Weight loss: Weight loss results in better control of blood sugar levels, cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure. Discussion with a health care provider or dietitian can help one set appropriate weight-loss goals and encourage lifestyle changes to help one achieve them.

Monitoring blood sugar: The health care provider will advise one with diabetes on how often to check the blood sugar levels to make sure that the levels remain within one’s target range.

Diabetes medications: If the target blood sugar level is not achieved with diet and exercise, then health care providers may prescribe medications. Medications can be oral, parenteral include insulin therapy.

Weight loss surgery: This is considered an option for adults living with type 2 diabetes who have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher. Weight-loss surgery requires a lifelong commitment to lifestyle changes. Long-term side effects include nutritional deficiencies.

