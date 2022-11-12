topStoriesenglish
NewsHealth
DIABYTES

Dr Bhaskar B Harshe warns us about eating too much sugar

How much Sugar is fine?

Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:35 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Dr Bhaskar B Harshe warns us about eating too much sugar

Did (s)he eat too much sugar? 

Sugar is fine for you in small amounts, but too much can lead to weight gain, acne, and type 2 diabetes, and can increase your risk of several serious medical conditions. The guidelines recommend that;

  • Adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day, (roughly equivalent to 7 sugar cubes).
  • Children aged 7 to 10 should have no more than 24g of free sugars a day (6 sugar cubes).
  • Children aged 4 to 6 should have no more than 19g of free sugars a day (5 sugar cubes).
  • There's no guideline limit for children under the age of 4, but it's recommended they avoid sugar-sweetened drinks and food with sugar added to it.

Whether you are struggling with a one-time sugar binge or are regularly eating too much sugar, the effects of sugar overload on your system can leave you feeling more sour than sweet. To be clear, there is nothing inherently wrong with sugar. In fact, the human body uses glucose, a simple type of sugar, as one of its primary sources of fuel. When sugar is eaten in excess, however, it can have negative effects on the body.  

Complete Care breaks down why it’s easy to overdo your sugar intake, what happens to your body when you go on a sugar binge, what happens to your body when you start eating too much sugar over long periods of time, and how to curb your sugar cravings.

The problem with added sugar is two-pronged. Firstly, the amount of added sugars found in food is copiously higher than that of natural sugars found in whole foods. Secondly, while natural sugars take longer to break down, evening out the amount of sugar entering your body and giving your energy, added sugar breaks down quickly, entering your bloodstream all at once, resulting in energy and insulin spikes — and an energy crash.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss