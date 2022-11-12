Dr Bhaskar B Harshe warns us about eating too much sugar

Did (s)he eat too much sugar?

Sugar is fine for you in small amounts, but too much can lead to weight gain, acne, and type 2 diabetes, and can increase your risk of several serious medical conditions. The guidelines recommend that;

Adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day, (roughly equivalent to 7 sugar cubes).

Children aged 7 to 10 should have no more than 24g of free sugars a day (6 sugar cubes).

Children aged 4 to 6 should have no more than 19g of free sugars a day (5 sugar cubes).

There's no guideline limit for children under the age of 4, but it's recommended they avoid sugar-sweetened drinks and food with sugar added to it.

Whether you are struggling with a one-time sugar binge or are regularly eating too much sugar, the effects of sugar overload on your system can leave you feeling more sour than sweet. To be clear, there is nothing inherently wrong with sugar. In fact, the human body uses glucose, a simple type of sugar, as one of its primary sources of fuel. When sugar is eaten in excess, however, it can have negative effects on the body.

Complete Care breaks down why it’s easy to overdo your sugar intake, what happens to your body when you go on a sugar binge, what happens to your body when you start eating too much sugar over long periods of time, and how to curb your sugar cravings.

The problem with added sugar is two-pronged. Firstly, the amount of added sugars found in food is copiously higher than that of natural sugars found in whole foods. Secondly, while natural sugars take longer to break down, evening out the amount of sugar entering your body and giving your energy, added sugar breaks down quickly, entering your bloodstream all at once, resulting in energy and insulin spikes — and an energy crash.

