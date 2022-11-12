Dr Charanjeet Kaur explains objectives of care in diabetes

WHAT ARE THE OBJECTIVES OF CARE IN DIABETES?

The goal is to reduce the burden of diabetes and improve the quality of life for all people who have or are at risk for, diabetes. The quality of glycaemic control in diabetes mellitus relies on the accurate individualization of available treatment options.

Treatment targets depend on the type and duration of diabetes, the patient's abilities and characteristics, and the individual risk for acute and/or late-stage complications. These complications include hypoglycaemia, which can be severe and life-threatening, hyperglycaemia, which is the main factor for the development of cardiovascular disease, and macrovascular and microvascular disease, both of which are hallmark features of diabetes-associated constraints. Moreover, other treatment goals in diabetic patients influence both glycaemic control and quality of life. Lipoproteins, blood pressure, weight control, mental health, and lifestyle are important factors that contribute to the frequency of diabetes-associated complications.

A diabetes care plan, or diabetes medical management plan (DMMP), is a tool that helps people manage diabetes in day-to-day life. DMMPs are helpful, because diabetes is a challenging, long-term condition, and it often requires a person to change their diet, lifestyle, and daily routines. Having a personalized care plan outlining all parts of an individual’s diabetes care routine can make managing the condition more straightforward and less overwhelming.

Care plans also allow people to self-manage their condition, and guide them as to what to do in certain situations, such as if they develop hyperglycemia, which is when blood sugar levels are too high, or hypoglycemia, which is when sugar levels are too low. An individual can provide a copy of the plan to caregivers, teachers, and others who may look after people with diabetes.

