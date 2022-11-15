topStoriesenglish
DIABYTES

Dr. Hussain Attar talks about Diabetes in children

Diabetes Management is not that complex

Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Childhood Diabetes

Unfortunately, many children suffer from diabetes. However, in most cases, the diabetes is type 1 diabetes, but type 2 diabetes is becoming increasingly common among children. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin to keep blood sugar levels under control, and in type 2 diabetes, generally, the body’s cells do not respond to insulin.

Because of various reasons, type 2 diabetes, which is otherwise more common among adults, is becoming common among children as well. Children who are overweight or obese, have a family history of diabetes, or are not physically active have an increased chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

Type-1 diabetes in children:

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder. The body's immune system damages the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. In children, type 1 diabetes symptoms may be like flu symptoms. Symptoms can occur a bit differently in each child. They can include:

  • High levels of glucose in the blood and urine when tested
  • Unusual thirst
  • Dehydration
  • Frequent urination (a baby may need more diaper changes, or a toilet-trained child may start wetting his or her pants)
  • Extreme hunger but weight loss
  • Loss of appetite
  • Blurred vision
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Belly (abdominal) pain
  • Weakness and fatigue
  • Irritability and mood changes
  • Serious diaper rash that does get better with treatment
  • Fruity breath and fast breathing
  • Yeast infection in girls

Type-2diabetes in children:

Type 2 diabetes in children is a chronic disease that affects the way a child's body processes sugar for fuel. Without treatment, the disorder causes sugar to build up in the bloodstream, which can lead to serious long-term consequences.

The exact cause of type 2 diabetes is unknown. But family history and genetics appear to play an important role. What is clear is that children with type 2 diabetes can't process sugar (glucose) properly.

Some children might experience these signs and symptoms as a result of too much sugar in their bloodstreams:

  • Increased thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Increased hunger
  • Fatigue
  • Blurry vision
  • Darkened areas of skin, most often around the neck or in the armpits and groin
  • Unintended weight loss, although this is less common in children with type 2 diabetes than in children with type 1 diabetes
  • Frequent infections

Management

Type 1 diabetes needs insulin for its treatment, and type 2 diabetes can be treated with pills. When well-managed, it is possible for a child to live a healthy life with diabetes, although some adjustments to lifestyle are required. Besides medicines, encourage your child to eat healthy foods, get plenty of physical activity and maintain a healthy weight. If healthy eating and exercise aren't enough to control type 2 diabetes, oral medication or insulin treatment may be needed.

References:

Kalra S, Dhingra M. Childhood diabetes in India. Ann Pediatr Endocrinol Metab. 2018 Sep;23(3):126-130. doi: 10.6065/apem.2018.23.3.126.
Type 2 diabetes in children, Mayo Clinic Article. March 31, 2022. Link: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/type-2-diabetes-in-children/symptoms-causes/syc-20355318

 

