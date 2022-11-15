Dr. Hussain Attar talks about Diabetes in children

Childhood Diabetes

Unfortunately, many children suffer from diabetes. However, in most cases, the diabetes is type 1 diabetes, but type 2 diabetes is becoming increasingly common among children. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin to keep blood sugar levels under control, and in type 2 diabetes, generally, the body’s cells do not respond to insulin.

Because of various reasons, type 2 diabetes, which is otherwise more common among adults, is becoming common among children as well. Children who are overweight or obese, have a family history of diabetes, or are not physically active have an increased chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

Type-1 diabetes in children:

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder. The body's immune system damages the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. In children, type 1 diabetes symptoms may be like flu symptoms. Symptoms can occur a bit differently in each child. They can include:

High levels of glucose in the blood and urine when tested

Unusual thirst

Dehydration

Frequent urination (a baby may need more diaper changes, or a toilet-trained child may start wetting his or her pants)

Extreme hunger but weight loss

Loss of appetite

Blurred vision

Nausea and vomiting

Belly (abdominal) pain

Weakness and fatigue

Irritability and mood changes

Serious diaper rash that does get better with treatment

Fruity breath and fast breathing

Yeast infection in girls

Type-2diabetes in children:

Type 2 diabetes in children is a chronic disease that affects the way a child's body processes sugar for fuel. Without treatment, the disorder causes sugar to build up in the bloodstream, which can lead to serious long-term consequences.

The exact cause of type 2 diabetes is unknown. But family history and genetics appear to play an important role. What is clear is that children with type 2 diabetes can't process sugar (glucose) properly.

Some children might experience these signs and symptoms as a result of too much sugar in their bloodstreams:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Fatigue

Blurry vision

Darkened areas of skin, most often around the neck or in the armpits and groin

Unintended weight loss, although this is less common in children with type 2 diabetes than in children with type 1 diabetes

Frequent infections

Management

Type 1 diabetes needs insulin for its treatment, and type 2 diabetes can be treated with pills. When well-managed, it is possible for a child to live a healthy life with diabetes, although some adjustments to lifestyle are required. Besides medicines, encourage your child to eat healthy foods, get plenty of physical activity and maintain a healthy weight. If healthy eating and exercise aren't enough to control type 2 diabetes, oral medication or insulin treatment may be needed.

References:

Kalra S, Dhingra M. Childhood diabetes in India. Ann Pediatr Endocrinol Metab. 2018 Sep;23(3):126-130. doi: 10.6065/apem.2018.23.3.126.

Type 2 diabetes in children, Mayo Clinic Article. March 31, 2022. Link: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/type-2-diabetes-in-children/symptoms-causes/syc-20355318

(Brand Desk Content)