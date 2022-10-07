Dr Jagdish Kumar Bhutani talks about stepping stones of heart care

BLOG on HEART

Heart disease before 80 is our own fault...and not GOD's or Nature's will...... PAUL DADLEY

So are the deleterious perils of the NCD epidemic or lifestyle disease burden.....!

THEY can be prevented....!

There is no 'POLY-PILL' ....but ONLY....common sense tactics to live in harmony with self, fellow beings and the NATURE....!

Some call it FIVE S-ins...Salt, Smoke, Stress, Spirit, Saturated-fats and others 'Scary Septuplet... Salt, Sugar, Sunlight, Smoke, Stress Sleep and Sedentary-life...!

WE CAN allow ourselves 'to age' early or alter the course to 'longevity path' and MORE....if we use the inner healing RESOURCES well and regularly....!

12 Steps may be remembered as S-mall stepping stones....!

Secure childhood helps, and so does a secure education, social security of relations, society and governance. Serene Pollution-free surroundings do play a role. The stress of unrealistic goals and expectations is harmful. though work-related moderate stress brings out the best in us. Salt intake of more than 5 gms has been shown to be bad for health unless you sweat like manual labour. Sugar, especially refined ones should not be 10 per cent of your caloric need. Smoking is proven bad...not even a cigarette a day. Sunlight Exposure for 25 days a month for 25 minutes on 25 per cent exposed skin helps revitalise the system with Vit-D, melatonin and other photo-chemicals. Saturated fats of the TRANS-FATS type should be zero. Spirits or Scotch in low amounts has shown some benefits in western populations. Sleep is the best cleanser of the mind, body and soul of all the free radicals, harmful effects of daily pursuits and cellular degradation remains. Safe, hygienic, monogamous sex has protective endorphin and hormone release, mechanics. Sedentary Life is un-human and a minimum of 10000-step aerobic activity protects. A heartfelt SUBMISSION to GOD and a partnering, respectful subordination to the family-physician escalates all the BENEFITS of Small Steps......believes #humbledoc.

