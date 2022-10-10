NewsHealth
Dr Jitender Rohilla explains relation between heart health and brain

All 3 are connected someway or the other

The health of your brain and your heart are connected. By keeping your heart healthy, you also lower your risk for brain problems such as stroke and dementia.

The heart pumps blood through vessels to every part of your body, including your brain. Damage to blood vessels can lead to serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and dementia. Keeping your blood vessels healthy can help you have a strong heart and brain.

If the heart is unhealthy further the brail also be unhealthy. Some health conditions and unhealthy habits can damage blood vessels, putting your heart and your brain at risk for serious problems.

  • If the heart is unhealthy and further forms a blood clot that may cause a heart attack and that blood clot may reach the brain and may lead to brain problems  
  • The brain problems could be A stroke, sometimes called a “brain attack,” which happens when a clot or a plaque blocks a blood vessel in the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. When this happens, brain tissue dies, which can lead to memory loss and disability.
  • A type of dementia (disease of memory) called vascular dementia can happen as a result of a series of small, “silent” strokes, sometimes called “mini-strokes.” Dementia can cause memory loss, slowed thinking, and personality changes.

