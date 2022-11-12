Dr Kallol Sengupta talks about harmful effects of Diabetes

Harmful effects of diabetes

Diabetes is a condition with too much glucose (a type of sugar) in the blood. Over time, high blood glucose levels can damage the body's organs. Possible long-term effects include damage to large (macrovascular) and small (microvascular) blood vessels, which can lead to heart attack, stroke, and problems with the kidneys, eyes, gums, feet, and nerves.

Make sure to keep diabetes under control if you're one of the millions of Indians1 who have it because long-standing diabetes can eventually affect almost every tissue and organ of the body. Several issues could arise if blood sugar levels don't stay within the recommended range as sugar accumulates in the tissues.2

Following are the harmful effects of diabetes on several organs:

Eyes: Diabetic retinopathy may result in blindness or a loss of vision.

Kidneys: Diabetic nephropathy impairs the normal functioning of kidneys and may even cause kidney failure.

Feet: Neurological harm can result from poorly managed diabetes. The feet may start to lose feeling over time. Additionally, the healing of wounds starts to be delayed, which can raise the risk of amputation (removal of part or whole limb).

Heart and brain: Having diabetes doubles the risk of high blood pressure, which raises the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Skin and mouth conditions: Diabetes may result in more skin problems, including bacterial and fungal infections.

Hearing impairment: Hearing problems are more common in people with diabetes.

Alzheimer's disease: Type 2 diabetes may increase the risk of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Depression: Depression symptoms are common in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

It is best to watch out for blood sugar levels that are very high (hyperglycemia) or very low (hypoglycemia). These can happen quickly and can become dangerous. Some of the causes include having another illness or infection and certain medicines. They can also occur if the wrong amount of diabetes medicines are administered. To prevent these problems, the only way is to take diabetes medicines correctly, follow a diabetic diet, and check blood sugar regularly.

