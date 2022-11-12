Dr Mikhil Kothari explains how does diabetes affect a person's daily life

Keeping blood sugar levels within the range can be challenging. That's because many things make blood sugar levels change, sometimes unexpectedly. Following are some factors that can affect your blood sugar levels.

Healthy eating is a cornerstone of healthy living — with or without diabetes. But if one has diabetes, then it’s important to know how foods affect blood sugar levels. It's not only the type of food that is eaten, but also how much one eats and the combinations of food types one eats.

Illness: When sick, the body produces stress-related hormones that help the body fight the illness, but they also can raise blood sugar levels. Changes in appetite and normal activity also may complicate diabetes management.

Stress: If stressed, hormones the body produces in response to prolonged stress may cause a rise in blood sugar levels. Additionally, it may be harder to follow the usual diabetes management routine if under a lot of extra pressure.

Physical activity: Another important part of the diabetes management plan. Exercising leads to the utilization of sugar for energy. Regular physical activity also helps your body use insulin more efficiently.

Medication: Everyday consumption of medications plays an important role. Medications are designed to lower blood sugar levels when diet and exercise alone aren't sufficient for managing diabetes.

