Dr Pakshal Gulecha urges us to stop Diabetes before it starts

Stop Diabetes before it starts

If type 2 diabetes were an infectious disease, passed from one person to another, public health officials would say we’re in the midst of an epidemic. This difficult disease is striking an ever-growing number of adults, and with the rising rates of childhood obesity, it has become more common in youth. Before developing type 2 diabetes, most people have prediabetes; their blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough yet for a diabetes diagnosis. The good news is that prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are largely preventable.

You can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with proven, achievable lifestyle changes—such as losing a small amount of weight and getting more physically active—even if you’re at high risk. The key to prevention can be boiled down to five words: Stay lean and stay active. Control your weight. Excess weight is the single most important cause of type 2 diabetes. Being overweight increases the chances of developing type 2 diabetes sevenfold. Being obese makes you 20 to 40 times more likely to develop diabetes than someone with a healthy weight.

Losing weight can help if your weight is above the healthy-weight range. Losing 7-10% of your current weight can cut your chances of developing type 2 diabetes in half. Get moving—and turn off the television. Inactivity promotes type 2 diabetes. Working your muscles more often and making them work harder improves their ability to use insulin and absorb glucose. This puts less stress on your insulin-making cells. So trade some of your sit-time for fit-time.

Tune Up Your Diet Four dietary changes can have a big impact on the risk of type 2 diabetes. Choose whole grains and whole grain products over refined grains and other highly processed carbohydrates. Skip the sugary drinks, and choose water, coffee, or tea instead. Choose healthy fats. Limit red meat and avoid processed meat; choose nuts, beans, whole grains, poultry, or fish instead. Don’t smoke. Add type 2 diabetes to the long list of health problems linked with smoking.

Smokers are roughly 50% more likely to develop diabetes than nonsmokers, and heavy smokers have an even higher risk. Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable by taking several simple steps: keeping weight under control, exercising more, eating a healthy diet, and not smoking. Yet it is clear that the burden of behavior change cannot fall entirely on individuals. Families, schools, worksites, healthcare providers, communities, media, the food industry, and government must work together to make healthy choices easy choices.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)