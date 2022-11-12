Dr Pradip Gupta talks about 5 ways Diabetes can effect Women Health

5 ways diabetes can affect women's health

Diabetes affects men and women differently. While men are at a greater risk of developing the disease as compared to women, females develop more complications when their blood sugar levels are not under control. While heart diseases, kidney problems, eye issues, and stroke are common diabetic complications among men and women, there are certain problems that are specific to women's health.

Here are ways diabetes can affect a woman's health.

Increased heart attack risk

Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in people with diabetes as high blood sugar over a period of time can damage blood vessels and nerves of your heart increasing chances of heart attack and stroke. In women, diabetes increases the heart attack risk by four folds when compared to men.

Depression

Women are more likely to develop mental health issues like depression due to diabetes as compared to men. This makes diabetes management even more difficult and this increases the risk of complications and mortality significantly.

Sexual health

Diabetes can play havoc with levels of estrogen, an important female hormone that helps regulate the menstrual cycle, urinary tract, and other crucial functions. This could make them susceptible to many sexual health issues.

Women are prone to the urinary tract and genital tract infections and diabetes increases the risk.

Problems in pregnancy

Pre-existing diabetes can cause delays in getting pregnant, complications while being pregnant and delivery issues. Poorly controlled diabetes can lead to miscarriages and defective birth.

Worsens menopause

Menopause is the transition time for women when their menstrual cycle is ending. This can lead to many hormonal issues which manifest in symptoms like mood swings, hot flashes, depression, and lack of sleep among others. Diabetes can make menopause even more difficult as it intensified the symptoms associated with it.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)