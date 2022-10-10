Dr Princi Bansal discusses about healthy heart and healthy lifestyle

Presentation of heart disease

Heart disease presentation usually depends on the type of heart disease. Symptoms of heart disease also depend on the blood vessels that supply to the heart muscles called “coronary arteries”

Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called. Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.

Coronary artery disease symptoms may be different for men and women. For instance, men are more likely to have chest pain. Women are more likely to have other symptoms along with chest discomforts, such as shortness of breath, nausea and extreme fatigue.

Symptoms of coronary artery disease can include:

Chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure and chest discomfort (angina)

Shortness of breath

Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper belly area or back

Pain, numbness, weakness or coldness in the legs or arms if the blood vessels in those body areas are narrowed

You might not be diagnosed with coronary artery disease until you have a heart attack, angina, stroke or heart failure. It's important to watch for heart symptoms and discuss concerns with your health care provider. Heart (cardiovascular) disease can sometimes be found early with regular health checkups.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)