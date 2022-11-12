Dr RK Jha tells us why Diabetes is dangerous

Diabetes is not as simple as one might think. When blood glucose control is ignored for an extended period, it can lead to several dangerous complications.

Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, eventually requiring dialysis or a transplant. Diabetes increases one’s risk for heart attack or stroke by 2 to 4 times. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among people with diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness among the nonelderly, and unmanageable infections (particularly of the lower extremities) are a leading cause of amputations.

Diabetes is dangerous because of the invisible damage that it does to the body2,3,4

Circulation System - Diabetes affects the heart and the whole circulation.

High amounts of insulin and blood sugar (glucose) cause initial harm. This causes events that make the body work harder to lower elevated blood sugar levels. But persistent high blood glucose puts extra pressure. Diabetes alters how the muscles and blood vessels function. It might make the heart much weaker.

Urinary System - Uncontrolled blood sugar forces the bladder to handle a lot of urine because the body retains more fluid. Diabetes can harm the nerves, making it impossible to feel when the bladder is full. It may be more difficult to empty the bladder if the urinary muscles are weak. Or one might urinate excessively. Urine infections may also become more frequent because of insufficient bladder control, high blood sugar and a weak immune system.

Nervous System - Studies link diabetes to proteins in the brain that are linked to dementia. Studies relate the brain proteins of dementia with diabetes. The risk of stroke is also increased by hardened, clogged arteries. Sugar is necessary for the brain to function. Low blood sugar episodes that occur frequently can damage the brain. Nearly everyone with diabetes develops neuropathy, often known as nerve damage. The body may experience numbness in some areas or have other issues. The heart and all other organs depend on strong nerves. Leg and foot pain is a typical indication that something is wrong. Minor cuts or sores might not be immediately apparent. Small wounds tend to enlarge.

Mental Health - Compared to someone without diabetes, depression, and anxiety are 2 to 3 times more common in diabetes patients. Stress hormones can impact blood sugar levels, and living with a persistent medical condition like diabetes can be difficult. It may lower the mood and make it challenging to become and maintain motivation. Self-care becomes more difficult as a result. And consequently, that could worsen the problem. It could be challenging to break the cycle.

Eye Damage - Diabetes is the top cause of blindness in adults. Diabetic retinopathy slowly destroys the light-sensitive part of the eye called the retina, which is needed for good vision. Retinal blood vessels may enlarge and leak fluid or blood if the blood sugar is elevated for months or years. With the increased duration of diabetes, eyesight becomes hazy, and one cannot read small prints and even road signs.

The good news is that if these problems are detected early, they can be managed well. It is possible to avoid all these problems by controlling blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is essential to get eyes, kidneys and other aspects tested at the intervals suggested by the doctor.

