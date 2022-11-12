Dr Rahul Medidar explains Diabetes

topStoriesenglish
What is Diabetes

Very rarely, babies are born with diabetes (1 in 90,000 live births). This is called neonatal diabetes and is caused by a problem with the genes. It is associated with the presence of severe hyper-glycaemia associated with insufficient or no circulating insulin, occurring mainly before 6 months of age and rarely between 6 months and 1 year. The condition is distinguished two main types of diabetes of infancy: transient (TNDM), which remits spontaneously, and permanent (PNDM), which requires lifelong treatment.

Diabetes symptoms in children under 5

It can be hard to spot the symptoms of diabetes in young children. Symptoms normally develop quickly, over a few weeks, and include:

  • being very thirsty
  • being very hungry
  • urinating more — your child might start wetting themselves again if they are toilet trained
  • feeling tired and weak all the time
  • losing weight without any explanation
  • having blurred vision or other problems with eyesight
  • having a yeast infection (thrush)
  • having fruity-smelling breath
  • being irritable, restless, or moody

You are not alone. You will have a team of professionals to help you, which may include your GP, endocrinologist, diabetes educator dietitian, podiatrist, and eye specialist. A credentialed diabetes educator is a specially trained health professional who will show you how to manage your diabetes.

