Dr Rahul Medidar explains Diabetes

What is Diabetes
Very rarely, babies are born with diabetes (1 in 90,000 live births). This is called neonatal diabetes and is caused by a problem with the genes. It is associated with the presence of severe hyper-glycaemia associated with insufficient or no circulating insulin, occurring mainly before 6 months of age and rarely between 6 months and 1 year. The condition is distinguished two main types of diabetes of infancy: transient (TNDM), which remits spontaneously, and permanent (PNDM), which requires lifelong treatment.
Diabetes symptoms in children under 5
It can be hard to spot the symptoms of diabetes in young children. Symptoms normally develop quickly, over a few weeks, and include:
- being very thirsty
- being very hungry
- urinating more — your child might start wetting themselves again if they are toilet trained
- feeling tired and weak all the time
- losing weight without any explanation
- having blurred vision or other problems with eyesight
- having a yeast infection (thrush)
- having fruity-smelling breath
- being irritable, restless, or moody
You are not alone. You will have a team of professionals to help you, which may include your GP, endocrinologist, diabetes educator dietitian, podiatrist, and eye specialist. A credentialed diabetes educator is a specially trained health professional who will show you how to manage your diabetes.
