Dr Rahul Medidar explains Diabetes

Very rarely, babies are born with diabetes (1 in 90,000 live births). This is called neonatal diabetes and is caused by a problem with the genes. It is associated with the presence of severe hyper-glycaemia associated with insufficient or no circulating insulin, occurring mainly before 6 months of age and rarely between 6 months and 1 year. The condition is distinguished two main types of diabetes of infancy: transient (TNDM), which remits spontaneously, and permanent (PNDM), which requires lifelong treatment.

Diabetes symptoms in children under 5

It can be hard to spot the symptoms of diabetes in young children. Symptoms normally develop quickly, over a few weeks, and include:

being very thirsty

being very hungry

urinating more — your child might start wetting themselves again if they are toilet trained

feeling tired and weak all the time

losing weight without any explanation

having blurred vision or other problems with eyesight

having a yeast infection (thrush)

having fruity-smelling breath

being irritable, restless, or moody

