Dr Rajeev Choudhary explains relation between eating and Diabetes

WHAT I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT EATING AND DIABETES

To manage your blood glucose, you need to balance what you eat and drink with physical activity and diabetes medicine if you take any. You can take good care of yourself and your diabetes by learning;

What to eat

How much to eat

When to eat

Making wise food choices can help you;

Feel good every day

Lose weight if you need to

Lower your risk for heart disease, stroke, and other problems caused by diabetes

The plate method helps you control your portion sizes. You don’t need to count calories. The plate method shows the amount of each food group you should eat. This method works best for lunch and dinner. Use a 9-inch plate. Put non-starchy vegetables on half of the plate; a meat or other protein on one-fourth of the plate; and a grain or other starch on the last one-fourth. Starches include starchy vegetables such as corn and peas. You also may eat a small bowl of fruit or a piece of fruit, and drink a small glass of milk as included in your meal plan.

Healthful eating helps keep your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, in your target range. Physical activity and, if needed, diabetes medicines also help. You can help prevent health problems by keeping your blood glucose levels on target.

Becoming more active and making changes in what you eat and drink can seem challenging at first. You may find it easier to start with small changes and get help from your family, friends, and health care team.

Eating well and being physically active most days of the week can help you.

