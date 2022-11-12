Dr Rohan Sinha explains if Diabetes runs in family

Does diabetes run in families?

A person’s genes can make them more susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes, and the disease has a stronger link to family history than type 1 diabetes.1 This article is full of statistics, and some words like family history and mutation repeat several times. A mutation is any change in the gene, and family history, in this case, is the history of diabetes in the family – like in parents, grandparents, and siblings.

Several gene mutations have been linked to the development of type 2 diabetes. These gene mutations can interact with the environment and each other to further increase the risk.2

Identifying the genes responsible for type 2 diabetes3

To date, numerous mutations have been shown to affect type 2 diabetes risk. The contribution of each gene is generally small. However, each additional mutation seems to increase the risk.

The child’s risk increases:

If the father has type 1 diabetes, the risk of the child developing diabetes is 1 in 17.

If the mother has type 1 diabetes and:

If the child was born before the mother was 25 years old, the risk is 1 in 25.

The child was born after the mother was 25 years old; the child’s risk is 1 in 100.

If the father and mother develop diabetes before the age of 11 years, the child’s risk is between 1 in 10 and 1 in 4, respectively.

If the person has diabetes along with thyroid disease, poorly working adrenal gland, and immune system disorder, the child's risk of developing type 1 diabetes is 1 in 2.

Type 2 diabetes can result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The risk of developing type 2 diabetes is higher in kids if the mother rather than the father has diabetes.

If the father has type 2 diabetes, the risk is about 30%.

If the mother has type 2 diabetes, the risk is slightly higher.

If both parents have diabetes, the risk factor increases to about 70%.

Can one know the susceptibility to diabetes?4

Tests are available for some gene mutations associated with type 2 diabetes. The increased risk for any given mutation is small, however. Other factors are far more accurate predictors of whether one develops type 2 diabetes, including:

Body mass index (BMI) Family history of diabetes High blood pressure High triglyceride and cholesterol levels A history of gestational diabetes

Anyone with a family history of any type of diabetes should be aware of the symptoms of high blood sugar, which include exhaustion and excessive thirst, and urination.

If these appear suddenly, they can indicate type 1 diabetes. Symptoms of type 2 diabetes can take longer to show, and complications, such as cardiovascular disease, may already be present.

But the good news is, even if diabetes runs in families, it is possible to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes in children or young people by following a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a healthy weight. Speak to a doctor to get screened for diabetes or risk of diabetes.

