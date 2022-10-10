Dr Rohit Jain talks about ECG for detecting heart disease

ECG for detecting heart disease

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is one of the simplest and fastest tests used to evaluate the heart. Electrodes (small, plastic patches that stick to the skin) are placed at certain spots on the chest, arms, and legs. The electrodes are connected to an ECG machine by lead wires. The electrical activity of the heart is then measured, interpreted, and printed out. No electricity is sent into the body.

Natural electrical impulses coordinate contractions of the different parts of the heart to keep blood flowing the way it should. An ECG records these impulses to show how fast the heart is beating, the rhythm of the heart beats (steady or irregular), and the strength and timing of the electrical impulses as they move through the different parts of the heart. Changes in an ECG can be a sign of many heart-related conditions.

Some reasons for your doctor to request an electrocardiogram (ECG) include:

To look for the cause of chest pain

To evaluate problems which may be heart-related, such as severe tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness, or fainting

To identify irregular heartbeats

To help determine the overall health of the heart before procedures such as surgery; or after treatment for conditions such as a heart attack (myocardial infarction, or MI), endocarditis (inflammation or infection of one or more of the heart valves); or after heart surgery or cardiac catheterization

To see how an implanted pacemaker is working

To determine how well certain heart medicines are working

To get a baseline tracing of the heart's function during a physical exam; this may be used as a comparison with future ECGs, to determine if there have been any changes

There may be other reasons for your doctor to recommend an ECG.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) may be done on an outpatient basis or as part of your hospital stay. Steps may vary depending on your condition and your doctor's practices.

Generally, an ECG follows this process:

You will be asked to remove any jewelry or other objects that may interfere with the test.

You will be asked to remove clothing from the waist up.

You will lie flat on a table or bed for the test. It will be important for you to lie still and not talk during the ECG, so that you don't alter the tracing.

If your chest, arms, or legs are very hairy, the technician may shave or clip small patches of hair, as needed, so that the electrodes will stick closely to the skin.

Electrodes will be attached to your chest, arms, and legs.

The lead wires will be attached to the electrodes.

Once the leads are attached, the technician may enter identifying information about you into the machine's computer.

It will take only a short time for the tracing to be completed.

Once the tracing is completed, the technician will disconnect the leads and remove the skin electrodes.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)