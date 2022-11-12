Dr S Vengojayaprassad explains why Diabetes is a silent killer

Diabetes a Silent Killer

Diabetes is often dubbed as a silent killer since the patient may not feel any symptoms from it at first. High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and high levels of insulin (the hormone that manages blood sugar levels) start to damage your body silently, many years before you’re diagnosed with diabetes. If you don’t treat it, your nerves, blood vessels, and organs take a hit. And the complications can worsen the longer it’s neglected. The result: You risk having heart failure, a heart attack, or a stroke. You could lose your vision. You could damage your kidneys, nerves, or other vital organs. Heart and blood vessels face the biggest threat from diabetes. It can be deadly.

Diabetes affects your heart and your whole circulation. That includes small blood vessels in your kidneys, eyes, and nerves, and the big ones that feed your heart and brain and keep you alive. The damage starts with high blood sugar (glucose) and insulin levels. This sets off chain reactions that force your body to work harder to correct high blood sugar. But years of diabetes will break down those defenses.

Diabetes changes how the blood vessels in your muscles work. That can weaken your heart, your most important muscle. And if your body can’t use or get glucose and nutrients very well, your heart may have problems drawing enough energy. This can put you at risk for heart failure, which is when the heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. Additionally, you can have inflammation in blood vessels and throughout the body.

It can lead to thicker blood and raise the risk of blood clots. Your blood vessels (endothelium) get inflamed and harmful cells may enter their inner lining. The damaged endothelium doesn’t expand or relax normally. On top of that, most people with diabetes also have too many triglycerides and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and too little HDL (“good”) cholesterol. Inflamed blood vessels can trap cholesterol and form plaque, making your arteries harder and narrower.

This is called atherosclerosis. The buildup of cholesterol in the arteries lowers blood flow. All of these changes make a heart attack more likely. Because of narrowed, hardened arteries, your chances of stroke are also higher. Nerve damage (known as neuropathy) happens to almost everyone with diabetes. Pain in your feet and legs is a common sign that something isn’t right. You may not notice small cuts or sores at first. Those small injuries can grow into big wounds.

Since diabetes affects your blood flow and immune system, a small sore may not get what it needs to heal. In severe cases, doctors may need to amputate a foot or other affected areas. But you can defend yourself. Healthy eating, exercise, medication, and regular checkups can help you manage your blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. Sticking with your treatment, even when you feel fine, can help you avoid serious harm.

