Dr Savita Agarwal explains what is Insulin

What is insulin?

Insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas that controls the amount of glucose in the bloodstream at any moment. After the consumption of food, the pancreas releases insulin. The insulin increases sugar uptake by cells and facilitates the storage of excess sugar/glucose in the liver and muscles. In diabetes, the body does not produce enough insulin, or the cells do not recognize insulin, reducing the consumption of sugar/glucose by cells.

As a result, the sugar levels increase in the blood – which is diabetes. Type 1 diabetes patients and some type 2 diabetes patients, such as advanced stages of diabetes, need the administration of insulin. Insulin is administered under the skin at a pre-determined dose and interval using a special syringe. Doctors use various types of insulin. The following are commonly used insulin types.

Types of Insulin2

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) characterizes insulin by how fast it works. These are the five commonly used types of insulin:

Rapid-Acting Insulin

This type of insulin affects blood glucose approximately 15 minutes after injection. It peaks in about an hour and then continues to work for a few more.

Short-Acting Insulin

Short-acting insulin reaches the bloodstream within 30 minutes of injection. It peaks in the 2- to 3-hour range and stays effective for 3 to 6 hours.

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

This category includes NPH insulin (neutral protamine Hagedorn) helps control glucose for 10 to 12 hours.

Long-Acting Insulin

This insulin type enters the bloodstream 1 to 2 hours after injection and may be effective for as long as 24 hours.

Premixed/Combination Insulin

Premixed, or combination, insulin contains a mix of rapid- or short-acting insulin combined with intermediate-acting insulin.

How to take Insulin?3

Many people with diabetes who use insulin self-administer it by injecting it with a syringe. The outside of the syringe is marked with lines denoting the amount of medication in the syringe.

What are the side effects of human insulin?

Lumps, pits, swelling, redness, or itching at the injection site. Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Weight gain.

How to store Insulin? 4

Like food, insulin has a shelf life that is not indefinite. Any insulin not being used immediately should be kept in the refrigerator.

However, injecting cold insulin could exacerbate the discomfort of the injection. Because of this, it's best practice to keep the insulin bottle in a secure location out of the sun and heat. About a month's worth of insulin can be stored at room temperature.

Never freeze insulin, and double-check the product's expiry date before using it.

References:

Röder PV, Wu B, Liu Y, Han W. Pancreatic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Exp Mol Med. 2016 Mar 11;48(3):e219.

Amy Hess-Fischl, What Is Insulin?, EndocrineWeb, February 15, 2022. https://www.endocrineweb.com/conditions/type-1-diabetes/what-insulin

Insulin, Cleveland Clinic Document. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/22601-insulin

Everything You Need to Know About Insulin, Healthline, Medically Reviewed Article. 2021. https://www.healthline.com/health/type-2-diabetes/insulin

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)