Dr Sayanti Banerjee talks about truth regarding remission of diabetes

The truth regarding remission of diabetes

Diabetes remission is when people with type 2 diabetes have normal blood sugar levels for at least three months or more. Many wonder if it is possible to become free of diabetes; is remission a cure? There are no clear answers yet. The concept of remission is being examined by scientists worldwide, and hence, there are a lot of unanswered questions. So, this is a short article on what is known so far.

Who may achieve remission?2

Young patient

Those in an early stage of diabetes

Those with short-duration of diabetes, especially young patients

Patients who maintain a weight loss of 10 Kg

Carbohydrate restriction

Those who achieve reduced liver and pancreatic fat

Those who achieve normal pancreatic structure

Ways to achieve remission3

Weight loss is a good way to achieve remission, especially in obese people. Remission is more likely to happen if a substantial amount of weight loss is achieved quickly and safely. In obesity, the fat build-up is around important organs like the liver and pancreas; as a result, it becomes difficult for these organs to function and diabetes sets in. The possibility of fat impacting diabetes is higher in those with fat around their abdomen or waist.

Remission is more likely if the diabetes is because of weight. There are several other reasons for diabetes, and in the presence of other reasons, remission may not happen even if sufficient weight loss is achieved. However, weight loss has other benefits, such as reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

A word of caution! It is not advisable to suddenly and quickly lose weight. Weight loss should be under medical supervision to ensure it is safe. Besides, the current medications may need modifications to achieve quick weight reduction.

Can anyone achieve remission?3

There are several unanswered questions. Scientists do not know who exactly can achieve remission. It is also not known if the remission is sustainable for a long time, if it can prevent or reduce future complications, or if remission is permanent.

In conclusion, in obese patients, quick and safe weight loss through a low-calorie weight loss program may increase the possibility of remission. However, there are several unanswered questions. So, it is better to consult the doctor to ensure the weight loss and the necessary measures are safe. One should not attempt to do it by themself.

