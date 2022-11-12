Dr Suvrendu Sankar Kar tells us that teens with diabetes should be screened for depression.

Teens with diabetes should be screened for depression

Depression in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes has been associated with negative diabetes-related health outcomes such as poorer glycemic control and recurrent diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) admissions.

According to research, teenagers with T1D are more likely than counterparts without diabetes to develop depression. Additionally, depression, according to researchers, can affect glycemic control, cause poor blood glucose monitoring, and result in more frequent hospitalizations. For these reasons, regular depression screening is advised by national and international standards for all diabetic teenagers.

Depression screening is crucial for youth with Type 1 diabetes since depression treatment is likely to keep them healthier now and in the long run.

IDENTIFYING SYMPTOMS

It can be difficult to identify the reasons behind the symptoms of depression.

Symptoms of depression can be identified via a PHQ-9 screening questionnaire and can include:

Depressed mood

Loss of energy

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities

Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much

Difficulty focusing and making decisions

Loss of appetite, or eating too much

Feelings of hopelessness

Thoughts of suicide

These symptoms last for two weeks or more and vary from teenager to teenager. If you think you’re experiencing symptoms of depression or thoughts of hurting yourself, let your healthcare team know right away.

HOW TO COPE?

If you’re a teen with Type 1 and you think you may be experiencing depression, know where you can go for help. Remember that depression is treatable. Confide in a parent or another adult you trust and talk to your healthcare team about how you’re feeling. Acknowledge when you’re struggling and know that it’s okay to feel like you might fall apart under all of the demands of a chronic condition. If you’re feeling the weight of diabetes distress, be compassionate toward yourself and try not to self-criticize.

