Dr T Adharsh Narain talks about healthy heart and healthy living
A healthy heart leads to a healthy and happy living
Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death for both men and women. But you can do a lot to protect your heart and stay healthy.
Heart-healthy living involves understanding your risk, making healthy choices, and taking steps to reduce your chances of getting heart disease. By taking preventive measures, you can lower your risk of developing heart disease that could lead to a heart attack. You can also improve your overall health and well-being.
The first step toward heart health is understanding your risk of heart disease. Risk factors for heart disease include
- Have high blood pressure
- Have high blood cholesterol
- Have overweight or obesity
- Have prediabetes or diabetes
- Smoke
- Do not get regular physical activity
- Have a family history of early heart disease
- Have unhealthy eating behaviors
- Are age 55 or older for women or age 45 or older for men
Each risk factor increases your chance of developing heart disease. The more risks you have, the higher your overall risk.
Steps for heart healthy living
- Get your risk factors evaluated and discuss with your doctor on managing them
- Always choose heart-healthy food
- Aim for a healthy weight
- Get regular physical activity
- Manage stress
- Quit smoking
- Control alcohol consumption
- Get enough good quality sleep
