Dr T Adharsh Narain talks about healthy heart and healthy living

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death for both men and women. But you can do a lot to protect your heart and stay healthy.

Heart-healthy living involves understanding your risk, making healthy choices, and taking steps to reduce your chances of getting heart disease. By taking preventive measures, you can lower your risk of developing heart disease that could lead to a heart attack. You can also improve your overall health and well-being.

The first step toward heart health is understanding your risk of heart disease. Risk factors for heart disease include

Have high blood pressure

Have high blood cholesterol

Have overweight or obesity

Have prediabetes or diabetes

Smoke

Do not get regular physical activity

Have a family history of early heart disease

Have unhealthy eating behaviors

Are age 55 or older for women or age 45 or older for men

Each risk factor increases your chance of developing heart disease. The more risks you have, the higher your overall risk.

Steps for heart healthy living

Get your risk factors evaluated and discuss with your doctor on managing them

Always choose heart-healthy food

Aim for a healthy weight

Get regular physical activity

Manage stress

Quit smoking

Control alcohol consumption

Get enough good quality sleep

