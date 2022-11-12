Dr VS V Prasad explains Diabetes numbers

What are diabetes numbers?

Over 74 million adults are living with diabetes in India – second-highest number in the world

537 million adults are now living with diabetes worldwide — a rise of 16% (74 million) since the previous IDF estimates in 2019. These findings from the 10th Edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, report that over 74 million adults in India are living with diabetes – or one in 12 adults.

The number of people with diabetes in India is the second highest in the world, after China (141 million). A further 40 million adults in India have Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is the second-highest number in the world.

More than half (53.1%) of people living with diabetes in India are undiagnosed. When diabetes is undetected or inadequately treated, it can cause serious and life-threatening complications, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and lower-limb amputation. These result in reduced quality of life and higher healthcare costs and lead to a greater need for access to care.

The increasing number of people living with diabetes and at risk of developing the condition in India confirm diabetes as a significant challenge to the health and well-being of individuals and families in the country.

Globally, 90% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. The rise in the number of people with type 2 diabetes is driven by a complex interplay of socio-economic, demographic, environmental and genetic factors. Key contributors include urbanisation, an aging population, decreasing levels of physical activity, and increasing levels of people being overweight and developing obesity.

Much can be done to reduce the impact of diabetes. Evidence suggests that type 2 diabetes can often be prevented, while early diagnosis and access to appropriate care for all types of diabetes can avoid or delay complications in people living with the condition.

We must do more to provide affordable and uninterrupted access to diabetes care for all in India, and around the world. Policymakers and health decision-makers must turn words into action to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it.

Therefore, must do more to provide affordable and uninterrupted access to diabetes care for all in India, and around the world. Policymakers and health decision-makers must turn words into action to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)