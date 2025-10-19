Early Breast Cancer: Why Reducing Recurrence Risk And Preserving Quality Of Life Matter As Much As Treatment

For women diagnosed with early breast cancer, the journey goes far beyond medical procedures, it’s about finding balance, strength, and purpose while navigating treatment. Advances in cancer care have transformed how early breast cancer is treated, shifting the focus from simply removing the disease to preserving quality of life throughout the process.

Dr Bhuvan Chugh, Principal Consultant, Medical Oncology, Max Healthcare, Saket & Gurgaon, said, “For women diagnosed with early breast cancer, treatment is about more than eliminating the disease. It’s about preserving quality of life. Understanding recurrence risk, choosing therapies that reduce risk of recurrence, minimize side effects such as diarrhea, fatigue and pain, and address emotional wellbeing are all critical to supporting patients. Advanced treatments today allow women to maintain energy, independence, and confidence during therapy. With the right approach, patients can continue living meaningfully even while undergoing treatment.”

Dr Chandrakanth MV, Head Academics, Medical Oncologist, Narayana Health, Kolkata, says, “I have noticed many women receiving treatment for early breast cancer wish to keep working during treatment. This wish often stems not only from the need to meet financial obligations but also from a commitment to personal career ambitions and the emotional benefits of staying engaged and purposeful. Designing a treatment plan that aligns with both health priorities and professional commitments is vital. Modern therapies with fewer side effects, including reduced fatigue, pain, and diarrhea, can help patients continue pursuing their goals. Equally important is maintaining open conversations with employers about treatment timelines and potential challenges supports a sustainable work–life balance.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr Kripa Bajaj, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Omega Hospitals, Hyderabad, reflects on what matters most after diagnosis, “Early breast cancer treatment today is as much about living well as it is about treating the disease. While advancements in early detection and treatments have significantly improved survival rates, there still remains a risk of recurrence — sometimes as high as 50%, depending on the biology of the cancer. The first step after surgery is to understand individual risk of recurrence, basis which treatment plan can be decided. The right treatment plan not only minimizes risk of recurrence but also helps minimize side effects. Equally important is getting support for emotional health. Advancements in therapy have allowed us to go beyond survival, to focus on preserving quality of life, reducing fatigue, protecting health, and improving recovery outcomes. Every woman deserves to emerge from treatment not just cancer-free, but strong, informed, and confident about her future.”

Dr P Jovita M Martin Daniel, Professor Medical Oncology, Cancer Institute WIA, Chennai, “Being diagnosed with early breast cancer can feel like your life is suddenly consumed by medical jargons and difficult choices. But the right questions at the right time help patients understand their treatment options, manage recurrence risks, and maintain a good quality of life throughout their journey. When patients are engaged and informed from the start, they are better equipped to make confident decisions and stay in control of their health, and we often see better outcomes as a result.”

Today, patients are encouraged to make informed choices that reduce the risk of recurrence while minimising side effects such as fatigue, pain, or digestive discomfort. Beyond the physical aspect, emotional wellbeing and social engagement, like staying active at work or maintaining daily routines, are equally vital to recovery. Modern therapies now make it possible for women to stay independent, confident, and focused on their goals, even during treatment.

As awareness grows and treatment options evolve, the new message is clear: life during and after breast cancer can be fulfilling, empowered, and full of hope — provided care focuses on both healing and living well.