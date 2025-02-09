Eating Ghee The Wrong Way? This Common Mistake Can Skyrocket Your Cholesterol!

Desi ghee is considered very beneficial for health. Experts say that nutrients like healthy fat, protein and vitamin B12 are found in desi ghee. Ghee protects the body from dryness. Indian people consume ghee to increase body strength. But most people make a mistake due to which eating ghee is not beneficial but harmful. Eating ghee in the wrong way can increase cholesterol rapidly. High cholesterol increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The most common mistake of consuming ghee

Most people eat roti with ghee. According to experts, ghee should always be applied on fresh and hot roti. Most people eat cold roti with ghee in lunch or dinner. Eating cold roti with ghee increases the amount of fat in the body.

Cold ghee vegetable food

It is beneficial to eat hot vegetables by adding ghee to them, but eating vegetables with cold ghee can cause the ghee to accumulate from the throat to the intestines, which can cause problems like constipation and phlegm.

Cooking in ghee

Never fry puris or cook too much fried food in ghee. Eating puris made in ghee increases cholesterol in the body which causes heart related diseases.

Drinking cold water after eating ghee

If you eat food containing ghee, you should not drink cold water immediately after it. Drinking cold water after eating ghee will harm your health. Cholesterol in the body will increase rapidly.

Benefits of eating ghee

If ghee is consumed in the right way, it gives strength to the body. Bones become stronger. Consuming ghee also strengthens the immune system. Apart from this, it also improves the skin.

