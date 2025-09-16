Emergency Use Of Public Washrooms? Here Are Do’s And Don’ts Women Must Know For Proper Hygiene

Public washrooms can be unavoidable when you’re travelling, at work, or out shopping. However, they can also harbor harmful germs and bacteria if not used carefully. For women, maintaining hygiene in public restrooms is especially important to prevent infections and discomfort.

Here are some essential do’s and don’ts to keep in mind while using public toilets:-

Do’s of Public Washroom Hygiene

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Carry Personal Hygiene Essentials

Always keep tissues, hand sanitizer, and toilet seat sanitizer spray or wipes in your bag. These small items can make a big difference in maintaining hygiene.

2. Sanitize the Seat Before Use

Spray or wipe the toilet seat with sanitizer before sitting. If possible, use disposable seat covers for extra protection.

3. Use the Indian Squat Toilet if Available

When hygiene levels are questionable, using a squat toilet is safer since there’s no direct contact with the seat.

4. Wash Your Hands Thoroughly

After using the toilet, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to prevent germs from spreading.

5. Dispose Sanitary Products Properly

Always use designated bins to dispose of pads or tampons. Wrap them in tissue or newspaper before discarding.

Don’ts of Public Washroom Hygiene

1. Don’t Sit Directly on the Toilet Seat

Avoid sitting directly without cleaning or covering the seat. Germs on the surface can lead to infections like UTIs.

2. Don’t Touch Surfaces Unnecessarily

Door handles, flush buttons, and taps can be breeding grounds for germs. Use tissue or your elbow where possible.

3. Don’t Forget to Flush Properly

Always flush after use. If the flush button looks dirty, use a tissue to press it.

4. Don’t Leave Without Drying Hands

Wet hands spread bacteria more easily. Use tissues, air dryers, or your personal handkerchief to dry them.

5. Don’t Overlook Footwear Hygiene

Avoid wearing open sandals in public washrooms. Closed shoes provide better protection from dirty floors.

Using public washrooms doesn’t have to be unhygienic if you’re mindful of a few habits. By carrying essentials, cleaning before use, and avoiding direct contact with surfaces, women can reduce the risk of infections. A little caution goes a long way in ensuring safety and comfort in public restrooms.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)