Epigamia CEO Rohan Mirchandani Dies At 42: All About Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Causes, And Prevention Tips

Forty-Two-Year-Old Rohan Mirchandani, CEO of Greek Yoghurt brand Epigamia, died on December 21 following a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), raising concerns about heart health in younger Indians.

SCA occurs when the heart stops due to irregular rhythm, while a heart attack is caused by a blockage in the arteries. Mirchandani’s death underscores the importance of heart health awareness, especially for younger individuals, and the need for regular check-ups and a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Dr Kumar Kenchappa, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, Bangalore, shares his insights on sudden cardiac arrest, causes, prevention and more.

What Is Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a potentially life-threatening medical emergency caused by unexpected loss of heart function often due to an abnormal heart rhythm, shares Dr Kumar Kenchappa.

Explaining it further, the doctor says, " The heart has a potent electrical system that regulates the normal rhythmic beating of the heart. During SCA, there is significant disruption of this rhythmic function, leading to cessation of heart’s pumping activity and impaired or complete blood flow to the brain, organs, and other tissues."

SCA typically presents as sudden collapse or loss of consciousness, grasping for breath, weak or absent pulse and a pale or bluish tinged skin.

Causes Of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The main causes of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) include both known and unknown preexisting heart conditions, such as coronary artery disease, a history of heart attack, heart muscle abnormalities, issues with the heart's electrical system, heart failure, heart valve diseases, and certain congenital heart conditions, shares Dr Kumar Kenchappa.

The doctor adds, "These cardiac factors, several non-cardiac causes of SCA have been identified. These include lung conditions like pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lung arteries), drowning, electrocution, severe trauma, substance abuse (such as cocaine, heroin, or meth), severe electrolyte imbalances, intracranial bleeding, and sepsis."

Effects Of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

In recent years, stress has emerged as a significant factor in the occurrence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), particularly among young adults, shares Dr Kumar Kenchappa.

The fast-paced nature of modern life exposes them to a variety of stressors, including work pressure, academic expectations, social challenges, financial struggles, and relationship issues.

Explaining it further, the doctor says, "when coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, these factors can severely affect individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, such as arrhythmias, raising their risk of SCA. Chronic stress can also lead to cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure (hypertension), inflammation, and elevated cholesterol levels."

Over time, Dr Kenchappa points out, these issues may contribute to the development of atherosclerosis, the narrowing and hardening of arteries, which can increases the risk of heart-related problems and can potentially lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Prevention Tips

To minimise the risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), it is important to prioritize regular heart health check-ups, including tests such as ECG and CT-coronary angiograms to detect Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). Dr Kenchappa, emphasises, "Monitoring conditions like hypertension and diabetes is also crucial."

Further, the doctor says, "Adopting a healthy lifestyle plays a key role in prevention. This includes maintaining a healthy weight, following a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and practicing effective stress management techniques." These steps are vital for reducing the risk of SCA.