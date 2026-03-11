Evening cravings? Try these 7 healthy and tasty homemade snacks without worrying about weight gain

Evening hunger is something many people experience. After a long day at work or studies, it is natural to feel hungry between lunch and dinner. However, most people end up eating fried snacks, biscuits, or packaged foods that can lead to weight gain. The good news is that you can satisfy your evening cravings with healthy and homemade snacks.

Choosing the right snacks can keep you full, provide energy, and help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here are seven easy and tasty homemade snacks that you can enjoy in the evening without worrying about extra calories:-

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Roasted makhana is one of the healthiest evening snacks. It is light, crunchy, and rich in nutrients. You can roast makhana in a little ghee or olive oil and add a pinch of salt, black pepper, or chaat masala for extra taste.

Makhana is low in calories and high in protein, which makes it a great option for people who want to manage their weight.

2. Sprouts Salad

Sprouts salad is a healthy and filling snack that is very easy to prepare. Mix boiled sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, lemon juice, and a little salt.

This snack is full of protein, fiber, and vitamins that help keep you full for a longer time and support overall health.

3. Fruit Chaat

Fruit chaat is a refreshing and naturally sweet snack. You can mix fruits like apple, banana, papaya, pomegranate, and orange. Add a little black salt or chaat masala for extra flavor.

Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which help control hunger and support healthy digestion.

4. Vegetable Sandwich

A vegetable sandwich made with whole wheat bread is a healthy and satisfying snack. Add vegetables like cucumber, tomato, carrot, and lettuce. You can also use homemade green chutney instead of mayonnaise.

This snack provides fiber and essential nutrients while keeping your calorie intake under control.

5. Greek Yoghurt with Nuts

Greek yogurt mixed with a few almonds, walnuts, or chia seeds makes a nutritious evening snack. It is rich in protein and healthy fats that keep you full and energised.

This snack also supports digestion and helps maintain a balanced diet.

6. Boiled Corn with Lemon and Spices

Boiled corn is a simple and tasty snack option. Add lemon juice, salt, and a little chili powder for flavor.

Corn contains fiber and essential nutrients that help control hunger and provide steady energy during the evening.

7. Oats Chilla

Oats chilla is a healthy and filling homemade snack. Prepare a batter using oats flour, vegetables like onions and carrots, and simple spices. Cook it on a pan with a small amount of oil.

Oats are rich in fiber and help you stay full for longer, making them a perfect choice for evening cravings.

Evening cravings do not always have to lead to unhealthy eating. By choosing simple homemade snacks, you can enjoy tasty food while also taking care of your health. Snacks like roasted makhana, fruit chaat, sprouts salad, and oats chilla are nutritious, easy to prepare, and perfect for satisfying hunger.

Making smart snack choices can help you maintain your energy levels, support weight management, and build healthy eating habits in your daily routine.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)