EXCLUSIVE: 10 health tips to maintain your weight as you gorge on delicacies this festive season

The festive season is upon us and it means we want to look our best! But festivities also mean a lot of binging, especially on sweets and fried stuff. So how do you savour all the goodies and yet celebrate without feeling guilty and bloated? Delhi-based nutritionist and lifestyle advisor Hardiksha Kaur tells us, "A well balanced healthy diet and lifestyle doesn’t let you compromise on your favourite festivities. There are few tips which you can follow which can help you celebrate without the feeling of being guilty."

But she also reminds people that while remaining healthy is important, we shouldn't lose focus on the important thing about festivals - family time, celebration and joy. "Festivals bring us together and allow us to spend time with our family and friends. So focus more on the celebration and less on food and drinks," she advises.

Here are some of Hardiksha's tips for maintaining weight in festive season:

Control your portions

We usually tend to eat a bit too much during festivals. We over-fill our plates and end up over-eating which causes weight gain. To avoid this, eat mindfully. Smaller plates is the easiest way to to control portion.

Keep yourself well hydrated

Drink enough water throughout the day or include coconut water, lemon water or buttermilk in your diet. Keeping yourself well-hydrated will act like a natural detox to your body.

Never skip on your meals

Breakfast. Well as the word suggests, it's meant to break the fast! It should never be skipped. Include a mix of protein and carbs in your breakfast to boost your metabolism and give a kick start to your mornings.

Begin day with 'methi' water

Start your day with fenugreek (methi) seeds water. Methi seeds suppress food cravings because of its natural fibre content, which keeps you fuller.

Gorge on homemade sweets

Sweets and festivities go hand-in-hand and especially when it comes to Indian festivals. You don’t need to avoid sweets completely, but you can make homemade sweets like besan laddo, flaxseed laddo, panjeeri.

Also remember, the best time to eat sweets is early evening, this will help avoid late night sweet cravings.

Cut down on alcohol

Avoid alcohol as much as you can. And if you do drink, then do not drink on empty stomach. Always drink a glass of water after drinking a glass of alcohol.

Plan your outings

Planning your meals before going out will in fact save you kilos! Never leave with an empty stomach because you will end up eating more outside. For instance, if you’re going out for dinner, have a heavy lunch. This way, you will end up having a lighter dinner.

Control sugar cravings

To control sugar cravings, end your meals with a mixture of half a teaspoon each of saunf, ghee and jaggery.

Indulge in some physical activities

Even if you have no time to exercise, try to take out 15-20 minutes for a brisk walk, yoga or stretching, which will help you maintain your fitness even during festive season.

Remember, detoxification happens naturally

Always remember our bodies naturally detox!! We have got lungs, kidneys and skin, which work endlessly. So even if you end up eating overeating in a party, start your next day normally (without feeling guilty). Do not under eat or over exercise to reduce the guilt. Just resume your regular routine.

