With markets being flooded with chemical skincare products of infinite types, many people are swearing by the natural ingredients for achieving a healthy and radiant skin. So basically it’s not the market, but your kitchen that houses some of the most effective skin brightening agents. Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist and founder of Inatur explores 7 such ingredients that can assist you in evening out the skin tone, both gently and safely:



(1) Turmeric - Loaded with curcumin, this golden spice is the perfect ingredient that possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It functions by reducing the skin pigmentation and face dullness. All you have to do is add a pinch of it in honey or yogurt and apply it on your face as a face mask.

(2) Licorice Root - The component named glabridin in licorice root is a known inhibitor of melanin production and this makes it a great agent to reduce dark spots and prevent skin from sun damage. Mix licorice root powder with aloe vera gel or rose water and the mask you will achieve is both soothing as well as skin brightening.

(3) Aloe Vera - Aloe vera hydrates, heals, and gently exfoliates. Its compounds help lighten pigmentation caused by sun exposure or acne scars. Apply fresh aloe gel directly to your face and leave it on overnight for a refreshed morning glow.

(4) Papaya - Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that exfoliates dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover. It also contains vitamin C to boost brightness. Mash ripe papaya and apply it as a 15-minute mask once or twice a week.

(5) Sandalwood - Sandalwood usage for reducing the appearance of skin blemishes dates back to centuries. Ayurveda has been practicing its application by making a paste with rose water or milk.

(6) Tomato - Tomato juice is rich in lycopene and vitamin C, both known to brighten skin and reduce tanning. It also helps control oil production. Dab fresh tomato juice on your skin, leave it on for 10 minutes, and rinse.

(7) Honey - Honey possesses both anti bacterial and skin brightening properties and another important aspect is that it is a natural humectant. This means that it is capable enough of retaining moisture. Use raw honey on your skin either as a cleanser or a mask and get glowy skin.

When you shift to natural skincare, you should remember that it is all about being consistent. Though not as quickly acting as chemical peel treatment or serums, their gentle and skin nourishing properties provide skincare without any risk of side effects. Just be mindful to adopt a wholesome diet, sunscreen application 365 days a year and adequate hydration and see your skin glowing all natural!



