Exclusive: 8 Summer Acne Fixes To Keep Your Skin Cool And Clear!

Though summer is a must awaited time to enjoy outdoor activities, it also becomes frustrating for individuals with sensitive or oily skin as the hot and humid weather can trigger acne. Even those individuals who don’t have any issue can develop breakouts. If you are the one struggling with breakouts, Dr Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant Dermatologist & Founder, Skinzest shares with us a few strategies to make the skin look clear, glowing and oil balanced:

(1) Using gentle cleanser - The first step in preventing summer acne is a good cleanser. Heat and humidity cause sweat and sebum to build up, which can clog pores. Look for a gentle cleanser with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to remove dirt and excess oil. If your skin is sensitive, opt for a mild foaming or gel-based cleanser that doesn’t over-dry.

(2) Moisturization is key - It’s a myth that oily skin doesn’t need moisturizer. Skipping this step can backfire—when your skin feels dry, it can produce even more oil to compensate. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic, water-based moisturizer that hydrates without making your skin greasy.

(3) Prefer using an acne safe sunscreen - Sunscreen is essential, especially in summer. However, heavy or oily formulas can clog pores. Go for gel-based, oil-free sunscreens that are labeled “non-comedogenic.” These offer protection from UV damage without causing breakouts.

(4) Practice good hair health - Sweaty hair can transfer oil, dirt, and hair product residues onto your skin, particularly your forehead and jawline. Wash your hair regularly and avoid applying conditioners or serums close to the scalp if you’re prone to forehead acne. Tying your hair back during workouts or in hot weather can also help reduce breakouts.

(5) Whatever touches your face should be clean - You’d be surprised how often your skin comes in contact with bacteria-laden items. Pillowcases, phone screens, sunglasses, hats, and even your own hands can all transfer dirt and bacteria to your face. Make it a habit to clean these items frequently.

(6) Avoid over exfoliation of the face - Face or skin exfoliation is the practice to remove the dead skin cells but if too much skin exfoliation is done, it can be irritating for the skin and even worsen acne. During hot and humid weather, practice skin exfoliation once or twice a week using gentle chemical exfoliants such as lactic acid or mandelic acid, especially individuals with sensitive skin type.

(7) Focus on diet and skin hydration - What you eat (and drink) shows up on your skin. Stay hydrated with plenty of water, and reduce intake of dairy, refined sugars, and high-glycemic foods, which have been linked to acne flare-ups. Load up on fresh fruits, leafy greens, and foods rich in antioxidants.

(8) Invest in spot treatments - Don’t wait for acne to worsen—treat it early. Use targeted treatments containing salicylic acid, niacinamide, or adapalene at night to reduce inflammation and prevent future breakouts.

Conclusion

You can definitely manage summer acne with the right approach and that is to choose lightweight products that are non-comedogenic in nature, practice skin hygiene and be gentle with your skin.



