Exclusive: Actionable Tips To Stay Emotionally Stable In Uncertain Times- Expert Shares Inputs

In today’s fast-paced and unpredictable world, emotional stability can often feel out of reach—especially during periods of uncertainty. Whether it's economic shifts, personal challenges, or global events, maintaining a balanced mindset is crucial for navigating stress and making sound decisions.

This article offers practical, evidence-backed tips to help you stay grounded, resilient, and emotionally steady—even when life feels anything but predictable.

Dr. Archika Didi, Vice Chairperson of Vishwa Jagriti Mission in exclusive conversation with Zee News English shares some actionable tips to stay emotionally stable in uncertain times.

1. Uncertainty seems to be the new normal. What’s the first step someone should take when they feel like their emotional world is falling apart?

Uncertainty feels like the new normal for many people these days and from what I’ve seen, uncertainty truly arises when your belief system isn’t strong. When you haven’t anchored yourself from within, the outside world starts shaking your peace.

It also happens when one becomes too attached to external things like outcomes, relationships, opinions. And when those things change, they start to feel lost.

In those moments, I always say, take a pause. Detach yourself from every external stimuli for a little while. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and reconnect with yourself. Let your inner voice become louder than the outside noise. Having a strong belief system and a strong spiritual foundation also keeps you steady when the outside world is shifting.

Yes, uncertainty is a part of life. But it should never become an excuse to stop growing. I see so many people saying, “This is how I am,” and using that as a wall to hide behind.

Self-love is beautiful, but it doesn’t mean staying stuck. Don’t be harsh on yourself, but don’t give up on yourself either. Even the smallest act of self-awareness is a seed. Water it daily. That’s where healing begins.

2. Emotional triggers are everywhere these days—news, jobs, relationships: How can people train themselves to respond rather than react, especially in emotionally charged situations?

Yes, emotional triggers are becoming a part of everyday life. It could be a sharp word from a loved one, something we see in the news, or pressure at work and these triggers can create emotional imbalance within seconds. And often, people don’t even realize what’s pulling them into that reaction.

I’ve conducted more than 2,000 sessions in India, Dubai, UK, Singapore, and Canada, with people from all walks of life. Some are corporate professionals, some are homemakers, some are young students. So many different countries, so many different lives. But I have found one thing that is universal - Emotional triggers. They don’t care about your job title or lifestyle. They are common to everyone.

But it’s not the trigger that creates the storm, it’s the story that people attach to it. Something happens, and before you know it, your mind has already added layers from your past, your insecurities, your fears. That’s what hijacks your peace. If you want to stop reacting then you need to start recognising the script that is running in your subconscious. You can do it by noticing your patterns — what situations set you off, what emotions keep repeating, what wounds are still open. Because once you see these patterns, you can break them.

In our workshops and courses, we teach simple yet powerful tools to handle this. The most important one is pranayama. Your breath has the power to calm your nervous system. Meditation and breath awareness create a space between what you feel and how you respond. That space is where your balance lives. Train your breath, and your emotions will begin to listen.

3. Most people know what they should do to stay balanced—but they don’t actually do it: What’s missing in our approach to emotional well-being that keeps us stuck in the same cycle?

I meet so many people who say, “Didi, I know what to do, but I still don’t do it.” And I always tell them, knowing is not enough. Transformation needs more than information. It needs daily commitment.

What keeps us stuck is the lack of structure and discipline. We start, we stop, and then we wonder why we feel the same. Emotional well-being is not a one-time effort. It is a way of living. A practice that must be woven into each day with love.

That’s exactly why I created the Emotional Healing Course. It’s an online course where I guide people to break this vicious cycle and create a steady rhythm of healing.

Most people out there already know what to do and they don’t need more advice. What they need is a sacred and sustainable routine. A soft discipline that becomes a part of who they are.

4. Is emotional stability something you’re born with, or can it really be learned and built over time?

No, we are not born with emotional stability. It is not something that just appears in our nature. It is something we build and we build it slowly, with patience, and with intention. Emotional strength is just like physical strength and needs training.

That is exactly why I created the Blissful Living Course. It is a three-part journey. First, we help you choose happiness, because most people have forgotten that it is a choice. Then, we teach you to engineer the art of living; how to shift patterns, understand your emotions, and create peace within. And finally, we guide you in living the happy way, where joy becomes your natural state.

My genuine advice is that people should start treating their inner world like a sacred space. Tend to it every day. Emotional stability is not a destination to reach, it is a journey and the best way to become emotionally stronger is to fall in love with this journey. This journey is a daily relationship with yourself that gets stronger with time and love.

5. What is it that you teach in your Blissful Living Course and for whom is it?

The Blissful Living Course is very close to my heart. It’s a step-by-step journey I designed for anyone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or simply wants to live with more clarity and peace.

Like I just told you, we’ve divided the Blissful Living Course into three parts, and each part serves a deeper purpose in your emotional journey.

In Choosing Happiness, we help you understand why you feel disconnected from it in the first place. We explore your emotional history, hidden beliefs, and patterns that are quietly shaping your life.

Engineering the Art is where the real transformation begins. We introduce tools for emotional regulation, inner reflection, and creating mental stillness and help you rewire your emotional system with awareness and grace.

And in Living the Happy Way, we gently move into lifestyle shifts. What you eat, how you sleep, how you speak to yourself. All of these things matter more than most people think.

6. Without giving away too much, can you walk us through a typical day of someone who’s doing the inner work right? What does a grounded, emotionally stable lifestyle actually look like in real life?

According to me, someone who is truly doing the inner work should begin their day with gratitude. The moment you open your eyes, thank the Divine, your parents, and your body. Even if we forget to care for it, they still support us.

Then, I feel it’s important to spend a few minutes with your breath. Deep inhale, deep exhale. Slowly let the body settle and the mind calm down. After that, sit in silence and simply observe your breath. That silence holds a lot of healing.

Next, choose one positive thought to carry for the day. It could be peace, self-confidence, or healing. Stay with it for 21 days and let it become part of your energy.

Eat clean, move your body gently, and avoid rushing into screens or noise. And at night, disconnect from the digital world, take God’s name, and give your subconscious one peaceful thought to sleep with. That creates emotional grounding, slowly and beautifully.

7. When you're mentoring people during emotional breakdowns or anxiety episodes: Are there any patterns you’ve noticed that reveal what people are truly craving deep down?

When I sit with someone going through an emotional breakdown or anxiety, I’ve noticed something very consistent. It’s not always about the situation they describe. What they are truly craving deep down is peace. A sense of being seen, held, and understood. That’s the real hunger—spiritual and emotional both.

During our retreats in Manali, which I conduct with my father, HH Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, we meet hundreds of people in this exact state. Some come smiling, but inside, they’re collapsing. At the retreat, we begin by slowing everything down. We reset their food habits, bring them into deep breathwork, and gently guide them into meditation.

Many of them don’t realize they are carrying karmic weight from past lives. Through spiritual practice, we work on the subconscious mind. This is where the real healing happens. Whether it’s in person or through our online retreats, this inner work brings them home to themselves.

8. In a world that’s constantly shifting, how do we create an inner world that stays steady no matter what’s happening around us?

In a world that keeps shifting, the only steady place we can build is within. According to me, that inner steadiness comes when we stop chasing control outside and start cultivating peace inside.

Your thoughts, your breath, your daily rituals—these become your foundation. When you strengthen them with love and awareness, the chaos outside can’t shake you so easily.

I believe we’re all here for a higher purpose, and that purpose isn’t found in noise. It’s found in silence. In alignment. In knowing who you are beyond your roles and struggles.

That’s why I offer structured courses and retreats. I do it not just to teach practices but to help people build that inner world step by step.

When your inner world is rooted in truth, devotion, and balance, then no matter what changes outside, you remain steady inside. That’s the strength we’re all truly seeking. And yes, it can be created. With grace and effort.