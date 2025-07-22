Exclusive: Are Monsoon Blues For Real In Children? Myths & Facts About Weather Change And Mental Health

Is your child feeling unusually low or moody this monsoon? While the season brings cool breeze and lush greenery, not everyone feels uplifted by it. If your child seems withdrawn, anxious, or restless, it could be more than just a passing mood—they might be experiencing symptoms that are very similar to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a winter depression common in colder countries.

Reduced outdoor activity and limited sunlight can affect emotional well-being. These feelings are real and valid, but don’t worry, for there are tips to help manage your child’s mental health with the right care and support.

In this article, Dr Shorouq Motwani—Consultant Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital will delve into mental health awareness during the monsoon. The rains and the dark overcast skies can sometimes affect our mood, but we need a readiness strategy in place for our children and the rest of our families too.

Understand how weather changes impact our brain chemistry

Feeling gloomy on overcast days or unusually upbeat when the sun is shining is not just a thought in your head— the weather truly influences brain chemistry. Scientific studies now reveal how elements like sunlight, barometric pressure, and humidity subtly shape our mood and mental state.

Sunlight boosts serotonin, the "feel-good" chemical, improving mood and focus. Meanwhile, shorter, darker days increase melatonin production, leading to fatigue or depressive symptoms.

Low barometric pressure, common before storms, has been linked to mood dips and headaches. Thunderstorms and sudden weather changes can trigger anxiety in many people due to sensory overstimulation, while others find rain calming.

High humidity may increase irritability and slow down cognitive function. Evolutionary biology suggests our brains adapted to respond to environmental cues—helping early humans survive seasonal changes.

Identifying symptoms of monsoon blues

Seasonal changes can greatly alter our moods. Depressive symptoms influenced by seasonal changes, can occur in winter months and also during the monsoon when the skies are grey and gloomy. The reduction in sunlight impacts brain chemicals, leading to mood swings, low energy levels, and difficulty sleeping. This can result in persistent feelings of sadness, lethargy, and disrupted sleep patterns.

Outdoor light exposure, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in physical activities can help improve mood and energy levels during this period. Understanding the connection between reduced sunlight and these feelings of sadness is crucial for managing monsoon blues.

The rains are not necessarily a joyous seasonal change for all. People can experience both positive and negative effects of the season, some of which are listed below.

Negative Effects of Monsoon

● Low sunlight → Mood dips (very similar to Seasonal Affective Disorder)

● Increased fatigue, sadness, or irritability

● Disrupted routine and sleep due to rain or power cuts

● Reduced outdoor activity leading to social withdrawal

● In children, this can cause restlessness, boredom, screen overuse

● Sensory overload, for example, thunder and wet clothes in neurodivergent children

Positive Effects

● Soothing rain sounds → Aids in relaxation and better sleep

● Cooler weather brings relief from heat-induced irritability

● Greenery and nature refreshes and uplifts mood

Mental Health Tips for Monsoon

Monsoon blues are real. But you can help your child manage this stressful time by following these tips.

● Maximise natural light indoors, keep window curtains open

● Stick to the child’s daily routine

● Engage in indoor physical activity to keep mind engaged

● Plan creative or social indoor activities – a play group with your child’s friends, baking or craft activities are good ideas

● Monitor mental health changes – meet your child’s doctor to seek help if it gets overwhelming for you

● Maintain hygiene to avoid illness-related stress – eat home-cooked meals, drink safe water, make it a habit to wash hands after play and before mealtimes, and help your kids change out of wet clothes as soon as possible.

Let the rains not dampen spirits; let them teach little minds to appreciate nature instead.



