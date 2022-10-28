EXCLUSIVE: Dengue fever - Causes, symptoms, treatment; when to rush to a doctor

Dengue cases are being reported from several parts of the country with metros like Delhi and Kolkata reporting several cases in recent times. More than 900 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the infection tally of the vector-borne disease to 1,876 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on October 25. A mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, dengue viruses spread in people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. While in most cases in India, the disease is not fatal, but in the absence of timely treatment, it can become so and even claim lives. Let's check out the symptoms and treatment for dengue.

Dengue fever: What are the symptoms?

Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital Kalyan & Mulund shares the symptoms of mild dengue fever:

Joint and muscle aches

High fever

Body rash

Frequent vomiting

Intense headache

Dr Sabnis goes on then to list out symptoms of severe dengue hemorrhagic fever:

Bleeding in the gums, nose, mouth

Low blood platelets count

Internal bleeding

Diarrhea

Convulsions,

Blood spots on the skin

Intense fever

Clammy skin

Abdominal pain

As Dr Sabnis says, "Without proper medical care, the situation can escalate to being fatal."

Dengue fever: Precautions to take

- Don’t allow water to accumulate in plant pots, buckets, or any open area in your home. The mosquitoes lay their eggs in water as the larva is aquatic

- Stay away from open drains, and stagnant water; they’re the perfect mosquito breeding grounds

- Apply mosquito repellants or wear covered clothes when going outside

- Use mosquito nets and sprays at home, shut windows and doors in the evening

When to see a doctor

Show a doctor immediately when you show these symptoms, says Dr Sabnis:

- High-grade fever and body pain not reducing for 2 days even with rest and anti-fever medicines

- Any bleeding from gums, nose, or while passing urine or motion

- Continuous loose motions or vomiting, giddiness, severe headache

Dengue fever: Treatment

Dr Sabnis says dengue is largely "symptomatic for fever, vomiting headache". "It's very important to maintain good hydration, so up your water or liquid intake. Monitoring of urine output and breathing difficulties is also essential. If patients are not able to consume adequate fluids by mouth, then we need to admit them and maintain fluid balance. If any complications like bleeding or convulsions happen, then we will need immediate hospitalization of the patient and intensive management."