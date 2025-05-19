Exclusive: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostrate Cancer, Know What Are Warning Signs, Risk Factors, Treatment Options

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement from his office read, offering a measure of hope amidst the seriousness of the diagnosis. Dr Rajesh Kumar Reddy Adapala, Consultant Uro-Oncologist Asian institute of Uro-oncology and Robotic surgery, AINU, Banjara Hills shares with Zee News Digital, the warning signs, risk factors and treatment options related to prostrate cancer.

What is Prostate Gland and where is it located?

Prostate gland is a part of the genitourinary system, located below the urinary bladder and surround the urethra. Its functions are to secrete fluid to nourish spermatozoa and it acts as bladder outlet and prevents urine to leak.

What is Prostate Cancer and what does aggressive prostate cancer mean?

It is a disordered, uncontrolled and abnormal proliferation of prostate tissue to form tumors. This happens due to some kind of mutations in the cells. Biological nature of this disease varies from low grade slow growing tumors to high grade and fast growing tumor. Later is aggressive form which has potential to spread to other parts of body if not treated in early stages.

How common is the Prostate Cancer?

As per the estimate by the American Cancer Society’s One in 8 American men will have prostate cancer during his lifetime and it is one in 11 in UK. In India, data regarding the true incidence of prostate cancer is limited.

What are the Risk factors?

Old age, family history of praostate or other related cancers, Metabolic syndrome, i.e the combination of Obesity, high sugar levels, high blood pressure and excess cholesterol.

What are the warning signs of prostate cancer?

As already discussed, prostate is located below the bladder acting like outlet and surrounds urethra. Once it gets enlarged patient will have difficulties with urination

When to screen for prostate cancer?

Men should get prostate cancer screening done at the age of 50 years and older. If there is a positive family history, screening is recommended a bit earlier i.e from the age of 45 years.

What are the further investigations once prostate cancer is suspected?

Once your Urologist suspects prostate cancer, he will ask for MRI test to see the exact location of the tumour. This is followed by prostate biopsy. Once cancer is confirmed by biopsy, he will ask for PET CT scan to look for spread of cancer to any other distant organs.

What are the Treatment modalities of prostate cancer?

Localized prostate cancer, means cancer hasn’t spread to any other parts of the body, is potentially curable. Robotic surgery is the main stay of treatment. Radiotherapy is also viable option in patients who are not willing to undergo surgery or who are not suitable for surgery.

Any treatment options available in case prostate cancer detected in advanced stages?

Yes. Various treatments available to control the disease effectively (not curative though). Prostate cancer cells are dependent upon male hormone i.e Testosterone, for survival and growth. Reducing the Testosterone levels kills a majority of prostate cancer cells. So hormonal (Androgen deprivation) Therapy is the backbone treatment for metastatic disease. In addition, newer drugs such as Abiratarone or Enzalutamide or Docetaxel chemothratpy can be administered which are proven to prolong the life span of the patient significantly.