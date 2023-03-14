H3N2 Influenza Virus: Down With Flu? List of Foods to Eat and Avoid - Check Nutritionist's Advice

India is seeing a spurt in Influenza cases, caused by H3N2 virus, which is highly contagious. According to the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform) till March 9, in 2023, India has seen a total of 3,038 lab-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza including H3N2. From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the health ministry. India has also recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana. A respiratory illness, the virus spreads through infected droplets. In an advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last week, it urged people to wash hands with soap and water if symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, and cover their mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing.

Fighting H3N2 Flu: Nutrition Is Key

Prachi Jain, HOD, Nutrition & Dietetics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares, the three important Ms when coming to tackling a flu - Masks, medicines, and meals "To fight against any infection and flu, our immunity and immune system plays a crucial role to fight against the foreign body or infections. To strengthen our immune system, good and adequate nutrition is the key." While attaining strong immunity is a lifelong process dictated by a good lifestyle, it is important to pay attention to one's diet when one has the flu.

H3N2 Influenza: Food To Have When Down With Flu

Prachi Jain shares a list of food to include when ill:

1. Indian food plate which contains all the food groups in proper proportion i.e.– healthy and balanced diet.

2. Eat enough protein – 0.8 to 1 gm per kg body weight at least. If thare's any deficiency, the protein intake can increase to 1.2 to 1.5 gm after consulting a nutritionist/ doctor. Proteins help in muscle building, maintaining and repairing body tissues, helps in healing and speeds up the recovery process. Proteins you can have include milk and milk products, paneer, soya, tofu, lentils, nuts and boiled eggs.

3. Vitamins & minerals – Include properly washed fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables as they are rich in antioxidants.

You can boost your immune system by including these nutrients:

Vitamin A – Carrot, sweet potato, papaya, apricots

Vitamin C – all citrus fruits like lemon, amla, tomatoes, oranges, sweet lime, etc

Vitamin E – Sunflower seeds, safflower seeds, almonds, and pistachios

Vitamin D - Fortified milk and milk products, mushrooms, eggs, fish

Zinc & Selenium – Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, whole pulses, whole cereals, black til, eggs, fish

4. Include Probiotics and Pre- Biotics like curd, yoghurt, and fermented foods

5. Indian Herbs and Spices – These have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti- bacterial properties. Add things like tulsi, dry ginger, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, etc, to your diet.

6. Omega 3 - Omega 6 – Include nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

7. Hydration – Stay hydrated by including coconut water, lemonade, fresh homemade soups, buttermilk and green tea. Maintain 2- 2.5 litre of fluid intake on a daily basis.



Food To Stay Away From If You Have Flu

Prachi Jain shares a list of food to avoid when you have the flu:

1. Avoid carbonated drinks, cold drinks, squashes, etc

2. Avoid roadside, raw, stale food to prevent infection

3. Avoid fried and deep-fried food

4. Avoid bakery food items, maida which includes junk foods like pizza, pasta, burgers, and fries

5. Avoid processed foods like cheese, and mayonnaise

6. Avoid alcohol

7. Quit smoking and tobacco

