EXCLUSIVE: HIGH Blood sugar - 15 tips to keep diabetes in check and lead healthy life in new year

Diabetes control: Health is wealth - the popular adage can't be emphasized enough! And to keep our general health in shape, it is important to keep our blood sugar levels under control. One of the most common ailments that's plaguing the global population is high blood sugar or diabetes. High blood sugar means the glucose levels in the blood are elevated and if it's not treated on time, it can lead to major health complications and affect major organs like kidneys, heart, and eyes, and can also turn fatal.

15 tips to manage Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is largely caused by a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle. As a new year is upon us, it is time to make those lifestyle changes that can help us keep our blood sugar levels in check. Dr Khalid J Farooqui, Principal Consultant, Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, gives 15 tips to keep high blood sugar in control:

1) Eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.



2) Limit your intake of processed and sugary foods, as well as high-fat and high-salt foods.



3) Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.



4) Exercise regularly to help improve insulin sensitivity and control blood sugar levels.



5) Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly and consult with your healthcare provider for personalised guidance on how to manage your condition.



6) Take your prescribed medications as directed and follow up with your healthcare provider regularly.



7) Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as both can increase your risk of developing complications from diabetes.



8) Keep stress levels in check, as high levels of stress can cause blood sugar levels to rise.



9) Get plenty of sleep to help regulate blood sugar levels and improve overall health and well-being.



10) Educate yourself about diabetes and stay up-to-date on the latest research and treatments.



11) Join a support group or connect with others living with diabetes to share advice and support.



12) Seek out professional help if you are struggling to manage your diabetes or if you are experiencing symptoms such as extreme thirst, blurred vision, or frequent infections.



13) Take care of your feet and check them regularly for any signs of damage or infection.



14) Keep a record of your blood sugar levels and share this information with your healthcare provider to help monitor your progress and make any necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.



15) Make a commitment to maintaining good blood sugar control and lead a healthy, active lifestyle in the new year.

