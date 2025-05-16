Exclusive: How Hand Hygiene Helps Prevent Childhood Infections - Expert Views

Hand washing is an effective yet a very simple agent in preventing childhood infection, which spreads very easily among children because of their constant physical touch and still developing immune systems. Dr Divya Gopal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital shares that hand washing by soap and water reduces the risk of infection significantly, safeguarding children from illness which can affect their health, attendance at school, and general well-being.

Young children come into contact with germs by touching surfaces, sharing toys, or close contact at school and daycare. Germs such as bacteria (e.g., Escherichia coli, Streptococcus) and viruses (e.g., norovirus, influenza, or rhinovirus) live on hands and travel inside the body when children touch their eyes, nose, or mouth. Handwashing breaks this chain of transmission by physically removing dirt, germs, and disease-causing microorganisms before they lead to illness such as colds, flu, diarrhea, or conjunctivitis.

Research indicates that effective hand hygiene can decrease diarrheal disease in children by as much as 40% and respiratory infections by approximately 20%. Soap and water combine to dissolve the lipid envelopes of most viruses, such as those responsible for COVID-19, making them ineffective. Even alcohol-based hand sanitizers, when soap is not accessible, eliminate most germs effectively, although they are less effective against some pathogens such as norovirus.

Educating children on washing their hands properly for a minimum of 20 seconds, washing all surfaces of the hands as well as between fingers and under nails is essential. Important times are before meals, after going to the bathroom, after outdoor playtime, or after coughing/sneezing. Parents and schools have a significant role in showing children these habits and reinforcing them. Fun methods such as singing a song while washing can make it entertaining for young children.

In addition to individual protection, hand hygiene keeps communities healthy. Reduced infections prevent the overuse of antibiotics and slow the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, increasingly a worldwide challenge. It even decreases school absence, allowing uniform learning and development.

In settings where resources are limited, and clean water or soap is not readily available, education and community programs to promote hand hygiene are still effective. Even simple practices, such as washing hands with water, can reduce infection rates. By making hand hygiene a priority, we give children the power to remain healthy, flourish, and develop habits that will protect their future.

Dr Kanchankumar Bhagyawant, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune says one of the most effective and easiest ways to avert child infection is by hand hygiene. How hand hygiene prevents child infection is as follows:

1. Destroys Germs

Kids spread things, toys, and touch individuals easily and therefore easily infect with viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Proper washing of hands kills such disease-causing germs before the body can let them into the body through the mouth, eyes, or nose.

2. Prevents Spread of Infections

Kids inadvertently share germs with others—particularly in mass communities such as school or day care. Hand washing is centered around preventing contagious disease such as:

• Diarrheal illness (e.g., rotavirus, E. coli)

• Respiratory illness (e.g., colds, flu, COVID-19)

• Skin illness (e.g., impetigo)

• Eye illness (e.g., conjunctivitis)

3. Shields Immature Immune Systems

Young children and babies in particular possess underdeveloped immune systems and are more vulnerable to infection. Hand washing provides their bodies with a greater likelihood of remaining healthy.

4. Inhibits the Use of Antibiotics

Through preventing infection, hand washing may be potentially able to limit the use of antibiotics and thereby prevent antibiotic resistance—a new public health issue.

Moments for Hand Hygiene in Children: Critical

Before eating or food preparation

After using the toilet

After outdoor or pet play

After coughing, sneezing, or blowing nose

After touching common surfaces or toys

In short: Proper hand hygiene training and educating children is an inexpensive and effective method of preventing them from getting common and even harmful infections.